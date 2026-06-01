June 1, 2026
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  3. Delhi: Massive fire engulfs Ministry of Engineering building at ITO, dousing operation on

Delhi: Massive fire engulfs Ministry of Engineering building at ITO, dousing operation on

Reported ByAnamika Gaur  Edited ByAbhishek Sheoran  
Published: ,Updated:

Efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control, and further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential damage are still awaited.

The Delhi Fire Service was alerted at 9:37 AM after receiving reports of smoke coming out of the building.
The Delhi Fire Service was alerted at 9:37 AM after receiving reports of smoke coming out of the building. Image Source : Reporter input
New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out on the second floor of the School of Planning and Architecture (Ministry of Engineering building) located near the ITO complex in Delhi. At least eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and are actively engaged in firefighting operations. This building is located infront of the PWD office. 

The Delhi Fire Service was alerted at 9:37 AM after receiving reports of smoke coming out of the building.

Efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control, and further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential damage are still awaited.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and updates are expected as the operation continues.

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