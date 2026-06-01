June 1, 2026
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West Bengal Cabinet Expansion LIVE: 35 MLAs to take oath as ministers in Suvendu-led government today

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

The Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal is set to expand its Cabinet today. Around 35 MLAs are expected to be sworn in as ministers at Lok Bhavan, with several prominent BJP leaders and former TMC faces likely to join the ministry.

West Bengal Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates
West Bengal Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates Image Source : ANI FILE
Kolkata:

Weeks after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted history by forming its first-ever government in West Bengal, the Suvendu Adhikari-led administration is set to take its next major step with the expansion of the state Cabinet on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata at 11 am, where Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers. The Cabinet expansion is expected to significantly strengthen the newly formed government, with around 35 BJP MLAs likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers. The development comes after Adhikari and five ministers took oath on May 9 following the BJP's landmark victory in the Assembly elections that ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. It will offer the first clear indication of the BJP government's administrative priorities, regional balance, and power-sharing formula in a state where the party has achieved a historic political breakthrough. With the West Bengal Council of Ministers capable of accommodating up to 44 members.

Several prominent political faces are expected to join the ministry, including former TMC leader Arjun Singh, former cricketer Ashok Dinda, BJP leader and actor Rupa Ganguly, former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, and Tapas Roy, who crossed over from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP. Alongside them, a mix of experienced legislators and first-time MLAs is likely to find representation in the new Cabinet.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on West Bengal Cabinet expansion…

Live updates :West Bengal Cabinet Expansion

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  • 9:57 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Cabinet expansion expected to complete government formation process

    The swearing-in ceremony is expected to formally complete the process of constituting the state's ministerial team following the BJP's electoral victory. Attention will now shift to the distribution of departments, which is expected to offer the first clear indication of the administration's governance priorities.

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Key Ministers assigned major departments

    Among the ministers sworn in on May 9, Agnimitra Paul has been given charge of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, along with Women and Child Development and Social Welfare. Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh is heading Panchayat and Rural Development as well as Animal Husbandry, while Nisith Pramanik has been assigned North Bengal Development and Sports & Youth Affairs. Ashok Kirtania will oversee the Food Department, and Kshudiram Tudu has been entrusted with Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education.

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Adhikari retains key home portfolio

    Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has retained charge of the Home and Hill Affairs departments, two of the most crucial portfolios in the state government. The Home Department was previously held by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who oversaw several major ministries during her tenure.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP's historic Bengal victory

    The Cabinet reshuffle comes weeks after the BJP ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in West Bengal by winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The party chose May 9 for the swearing-in ceremony as it coincided with Rabindra Jayanti.

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Governor RN Ravi to administer oath at Lok Bhavan

    Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers. The Cabinet expansion will mark the formation of a full-fledged Council of Ministers after Adhikari and five ministers were sworn in on May 9.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP govt set for first major cabinet expansion in West Bengal today

    The Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal is set to expand its Cabinet today. Around 35 MLAs are expected to take oath as ministers at a ceremony scheduled for 11 am at Lok Bhavan.

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West Bengal West Bengal Cabinet West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari BJP Tmc Kolkata West Bengal Assembly Mamata Banarjee PM Modi Amit Shah
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