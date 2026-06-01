West Bengal Cabinet Expansion LIVE: 35 MLAs to take oath as ministers in Suvendu-led government today

Kolkata:

Weeks after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted history by forming its first-ever government in West Bengal, the Suvendu Adhikari-led administration is set to take its next major step with the expansion of the state Cabinet on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata at 11 am, where Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers. The Cabinet expansion is expected to significantly strengthen the newly formed government, with around 35 BJP MLAs likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers. The development comes after Adhikari and five ministers took oath on May 9 following the BJP's landmark victory in the Assembly elections that ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. It will offer the first clear indication of the BJP government's administrative priorities, regional balance, and power-sharing formula in a state where the party has achieved a historic political breakthrough. With the West Bengal Council of Ministers capable of accommodating up to 44 members.

Several prominent political faces are expected to join the ministry, including former TMC leader Arjun Singh, former cricketer Ashok Dinda, BJP leader and actor Rupa Ganguly, former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, and Tapas Roy, who crossed over from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP. Alongside them, a mix of experienced legislators and first-time MLAs is likely to find representation in the new Cabinet.

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