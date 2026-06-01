Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian resign over IRGC control? Here's the truth behind viral claim

Tehran:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly offered to step down, saying he no longer has enough authority within the country’s ruling system to carry out his duties. As per the Fox News, citing several reports, Pezeshkian informed the office of the Supreme Leader that he and his administration have been left out of key decision-making processes. He reportedly said this had made it difficult for him to perform the responsibilities of his position.

The reported resignation comes at a time of increasing signs of internal tensions within Iran’s leadership. It also coincides with ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Notably, US President Donald Trump has previously referred to divisions within Iran’s leadership, saying the regime is “seriously fractured”.

Iran refutes reports of Pezeshkian’s resignation

Meanwhile, Iran has categorically invalidated the reports of Pezeshkian’s resignation. Citing an informed government source, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported that reports circulating in the international media were not true and that Pezeshkian continues to carry out his duties.

Separately, Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, the deputy head of communications and information at the president’s office, rejected the report in a post on X. He stated that Pezeshkian remains committed to serving the public and has no intention of stepping away from his responsibilities.

Is IRGC at the helm in Iran?

As per reports Pezeshkian alleged that Iran's administrative apparatus and governance structure have effectively fallen under the complete control of commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, leaving the government unable to function properly.

According to the allegations, the president and his elected government have been entirely sidelined from major and critically important policy decisions. Instead, hardline factions within the IRGC are said to have taken control of virtually all key state affairs, further eroding the authority of civilian institutions.

Earlier, Donald Trump had described Iran's leadership as being "in disarray" while announcing an extension to a ceasefire.

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