Delhi: Retired IAS officer dies from asphyxiation after AC blast sparks fire at his Hauz Khas home

New Delhi:

An 80-year-old retired IAS officer lost his life after a fire erupted late Wednesday night at his residence in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas area. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call reporting the blaze at House No. R-15 in Hauz Khas was received at Hauz Khas Police Station at around 11:18 pm.

Police teams and fire services rushed to the spot immediately, and two fire tenders were deployed to control the flames.

Victim dies at AIIMS Trauma Centre

The victim, identified as Dhanender Kumar, was rescued from the house and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre along with his son. Kumar later succumbed to smoke inhalation during treatment, while his son remains under medical care and is stated to be out of danger.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was triggered by a blast in the indoor unit of an air conditioner. At the time of the incident, five people, including family members and domestic staff, were inside the house.

Police inspect incident site

A police team has inspected the scene, and an electrical inspection is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Statements of eyewitnesses have also been recorded.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this stage.

Five die in Surat house fire during saree packing work

Earlier in March, a fire in a three-storey house in Gujarat’s Surat city claimed the lives of four women and a child. The incident took place in the Mithi Khadi area under the jurisdiction of Limbayat police station at around 10 am. According to officials, members of a family were carrying out saree packing work inside the house when the blaze started.

Police said a large quantity of packing material, including foam sheets, had been brought into the building as it was a holiday and the family was busy with work at home.

Soon after receiving information about the fire, teams from the fire brigade, police and 108 ambulance service reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai said rescuers faced difficulties while entering the building because thick smoke had spread across the rooms. Emergency personnel struggled initially to reach those trapped inside due to poor visibility and the intense smoke.

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