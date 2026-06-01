US launches strikes on Iranian radar and drone sites, says 'action was in self-defence'

New Delhi:

The US military has carried out strikes on Iranian radar and drone facilities, saying the action was taken in self-defence following what it described as aggressive actions by Iran. In a statement posted on social media, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes targeted radar installations and drone command-and-control sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island over the weekend.

Response to drone shootdown

According to CENTCOM, the operation was launched after Iran allegedly shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was flying over international waters. The US military said the strikes were "measured and deliberate" and aimed at addressing immediate threats posed by Iranian military assets in the region.

(Image Source : X)US launches strikes on Iranian radar and drone sites

CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft targeted and destroyed Iranian air defence systems, a drone control station and two one-way attack drones. The military claimed the drones posed a direct threat to commercial and military vessels operating in regional waters, prompting a swift response.

No US casualties reported

US officials said no American military personnel were injured during the operation. The strikes come amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran, despite ongoing efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire in the region.

CENTCOM reiterated that US forces would continue to defend American personnel, assets and interests against any threats. The command said it remains prepared to respond to what it described as "unwarranted Iranian aggression" while monitoring the situation closely.

Iran's conditions for any deal with US

This comes a day after Iran has made it clear that it will not sign any agreement with the United States unless its national interests and rights are fully protected. The statement comes as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran continue in a bid to resolve tensions that have persisted for months.

Speaking in a televised address, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iranian negotiators remain cautious about American commitments. He said Tehran does not rely solely on assurances from Washington and will only approve an agreement after ensuring that the rights of the Iranian people are fully safeguarded.

One of Iran's primary demands in the negotiations is the complete removal of economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. Tehran is also seeking access to billions of dollars in assets that remain frozen in foreign banks.

Iranian officials have repeatedly argued that meaningful sanctions relief is essential for any lasting agreement.

Iran is also pushing for guarantees related to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy routes. A significant portion of global crude oil shipments passes through the narrow waterway, making its security a major concern for both regional and international markets.

While reports suggest that negotiators have made progress on several issues, Iran's nuclear programme remains the most difficult point of disagreement. The United States has long sought limits on Tehran's nuclear activities, while Iran maintains that its programme is for peaceful purposes.

Despite the outstanding differences, US President Donald Trump recently expressed optimism about the talks, saying Washington and Tehran are moving closer to an agreement. According to Trump, progress has been made in discussions, and Iran has shown willingness to address concerns surrounding its nuclear ambitions.

However, with key issues still unresolved, negotiators face significant challenges before a final deal can be reached.

Also Read: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian resign over IRGC control? Here's the truth behind viral claim