Ghaziabad student murder: Main accused killed in police encounter, constable injured

Ghaziabad:

The main accused in the murder of a Ghaziabad Class 11 student was killed in a police encounter in the Abhay Khand area of Indirapuram during a joint operation by the Khoda and Indirapuram police on Saturday. Surya Chauhan (17), a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed on May 28 during an altercation and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Surya succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida.

What did the police say?

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhawal Jaiswal, following a complaint by his family, police registered a case against five accused and arrested three of the main suspects, and a hunt is on to trace the absconding.

The prime accused, Asad, had been absconding and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. Police received information that he was planning to meet associates in the Khoda area to collect money before fleeing.

Acting on the tip-off, police teams set up checkpoints and launched a search operation. When Asad and an associate arrived on a motorcycle, police attempted to stop them. However, Asad allegedly opened fire on the police team. Police retaliated in self-defence, during which Asad sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

A police constable was also injured in the exchange of fire and has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police said they recovered the motorcycle used by Asad as well as the pistol allegedly used in the firing. Further investigation into the case is underway.

What did Surya's family say?

According to Surya's family, he received a phone call on the afternoon of May 28 asking him to come to a meeting spot. They alleged that when Surya reached the location along with his friends, an argument broke out, following which he was stabbed in the abdomen.

The family further claimed that Surya ran nearly 200 metres in an attempt to save himself, but the attackers chased him and assaulted him again with knives, causing grievous injuries.

The deceased's sister said, "He was lured there under false pretext. He was at home when he received a phone call saying, 'Come over here; let's celebrate Eid.' He did not want to go, but they insisted that he come. Consequently, they took him along with them. There were a total of seven persons there. All seven of them, armed with knives, jointly attacked him."

Saroj, the victim's mother, demanded strict retribution against all those involved in the crime. "My son's murderers should be killed in the same way they killed my son. I want justice. I demand that all seven of those men should be killed and bulldozer action should be taken on their residences," an emotional Saroj told ANI.

DCP (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said that preliminary investigation suggests that the accused and the deceased were friends. A dispute erupted between the two sides over riding a motorcycle, which escalated into an argument. In a fit of anger, one of the accused allegedly stabbed Surya, he said.

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