UP: Newlywed dies under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow; family alleges murder over dowry

Lucknow:

A wave of shock and panic gripped the Thakurganj area of Lucknow following the mysterious death of a 29-year-old newlywed woman. The body of the deceased, identified as Shweta Singh, was found hanging from a ceiling noose at her in-laws' residence on Monday morning. Following the incident, the victim's paternal family has leveled serious allegations of relentless dowry harassment and murder against the in-laws, demanding stringent legal action from the police.

As per the available information, Shweta was married just months ago, on November 22, 2025, to Shivam Singh, a resident of Kashi Vihar in the Thakurganj police station jurisdiction. Shivam is reportedly employed at a private laboratory. Shweta’s paternal family resides in Vishwanagar Malhai Tola. Her father, Umesh Kumar Singh, has alleged that his daughter was subjected to severe mental and physical torture for dowry ever since she stepped into her matrimonial home.

Sudden tragedy amid family illness

The tragedy unfolded at a time when Shweta's mother, Savita Singh, was already admitted to a private hospital due to illness. Family members revealed that Shweta had visited the hospital on Saturday night to see her ailing mother before returning to her in-laws' house. The next morning, at around 11:00 am on Sunday, the victim's family received a devastating phone call from the in-laws, claiming that Shweta has died by suicide by hanging herself.

The victim's relatives claimed that by the time they rushed to the spot, the scene had already been altered—the body had been taken down from the noose and rushed to the Trauma Center. The family strongly suspects foul play, adding that Shweta had a perfectly normal phone conversation with her sister, Jyoti Singh, earlier that very morning, showing absolutely no signs of distress or suicidal tendencies.

Unfulfilled dowry demands and signs of physical assault

The grieving father, Umesh Kumar Singh, stated that the in-laws frequently pressured Shweta for more dowry, a demand they could not meet due to their weak financial constraints. He reiterated that Shweta was completely healthy and cheerful when she left the hospital. The father pointed out highly suspicious marks, including what appeared to be blisters or burn injuries, on Shweta's feet.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming post-mortem report would expose the brutal reality of his daughter’s murder, demanding nothing less than the death penalty for the alleged perpetrators.

Husband nabbed

Based on a formal complaint lodged by the victim's father at the Thakurganj police station, the local authorities have swung into action. A senior police official confirmed that the Lucknow Police have successfully arrested the accused husband, Shivam Singh. Investigations are currently underway, and further legal procedures will be strictly guided by the findings of the comprehensive post-mortem report.

ALSO READ: Woman jumps to death in Greater Noida; family alleges dowry harassment despite Rs 1 crore wedding expenses