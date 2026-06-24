Metro services restored in Bengaluru after massive outage paralysed commuters; BJP takes a dig at Congress

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru came to a standstill on Tuesday evening after metro services on the Purple Line were disrupted due to a technical snag, forcing people to flood the streets.

Videos have gone viral on social media, showing long queues at several metro stations like Cubbon Park and MG Road during peak hours of the day. The people were forced to take use other modes of transport like app-based cab services and autorickshaws, but it only increased traffic on the roads.

People were seen criticising the authorities, as many were left stranded on roads and at metro stations due peak hours due to the technical snag.

BJP takes a dig at Congress

The incident also provided the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an opportunity to take a dig on the Congress-led Karnataka government, with party MP Tejasvi Surya saying Bengaluru has "first-world tech talent, but third-world governance". Surya, a Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru South constituency, said such a chaos has become a regular story of Bengaluru.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Surya said people were forced to hitch rides on trucks and lorries to return to their homes, and they will have to endure the same "broken system all over again" tomorrow to go back to their offices and pay the taxes.

"Metro disruptions have become alarmingly frequent. And every time the Metro fails, the entire city descends into chaos. Cabs disappear. Autos refuse rides. Citizens are stranded," the BJP Yuva Morcha national president said.

Services restored, Bengaluru metro issues clarification

Meanwhile, the services were restored from 5 am this morning, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, adding that the technical snag was encountered at the Cubbon Park Metro Station. It said people can now use the "safe, reliable and efficient" services again.

In a clarification, it also regrated the temporary inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the disruptions, which many described as the worst the city has seen in years.

"Direct Route Metro Service Resumes," the BMRCL Xed. "The technical fault that occurred at Kabbang Park Metro Station has been successfully resolved. Today, on 24.06.2026, from 5:00 AM onwards, metro rail operations on the direct route will resume as per the regular schedule."

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