91-year-old woman dies after monkey knocks her down outside home in Karnataka, CCTV captures incident

A 91-year-old woman died after a monkey allegedly knocked her down outside her home in Karnataka's Koppal district. The incident took place on Saturday evening and was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The deceased woman has been identified as 91-year-old Najmunnisa Begum. The footage shows her coming outside her house after hearing some noise. Moments later, a monkey jumps towards her and knocks her down. She suffered a head injury in the fall and later died in hospital.

Monkey knocks elderly woman to the ground

According to the footage, Najmunnisa was standing outside her home when the monkey suddenly jumped on her. The impact caused her to fall, leaving her with a head injury.

The incident drew attention from another elderly woman inside the house. After hearing the commotion, she came outside to check what had happened. The monkey also appeared to try to attack her, but people from the surrounding area arrived at the spot, following which the animal fled.

CCTV captures the incident

The entire sequence was captured on CCTV, showing how quickly the incident unfolded outside the house. Najmunnisa can be seen stepping outside after hearing a noise before the monkey suddenly approaches and knocks her down.

She was later taken to hospital for treatment, where she died from the injuries she sustained in the fall.

Stray dog attack left five-year-old seriously injured in Kota last month

A similar animal attack was reported in Rajasthan's Kota last month, when a five-year-old girl named Namra was seriously injured after a stray dog attacked her while she was playing in a lane near her home. CCTV footage from the incident showed the dog rushing towards the child, knocking her to the ground, dragging her along the pavement and biting her multiple times. Hearing her screams, a local woman and several residents rushed to the spot and chased the animal away. Namra suffered deep wounds to her head, back and wrists and was taken to hospital for treatment. The incident also raised concerns among local residents, who pointed out that a sanitation worker had previously been attacked by a stray dog in the same neighbourhood.

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