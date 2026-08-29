Bengaluru's first 'Peptide Party' cancelled after FDA action in Koramangala over unsupervised usage

Bengaluru's alleged first-ever “peptide party”, scheduled to be held in Koramangala on Saturday, has been cancelled following action by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Health Department.

According to a note issued by the department, authorised representatives of the event organiser, M/s Upsurge Labs LLP, told officials during questioning that the scheduled event had been cancelled.

The cancellation came amid concerns over the unsupervised use of peptides, some of which may not be safe without medical supervision or a doctor's advice.

Invite-only event expected to draw 50 people

The “by invitation only” event was planned for people interested in peptides and their use in wellness, fitness, longevity and biohacking.

The organisers had described it as an informal gathering featuring discussions on peptides along with food, games and music. Around 50 people were initially expected to attend.

However, sources said more than 200 registrations had reportedly been received for the event.

What are peptides?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that perform a variety of functions in the human body. Peptide-based medicines are also used to treat certain medical conditions.

In recent years, peptides have gained popularity on social media and within wellness communities, where they are promoted for purposes such as weight management, muscle recovery, anti-ageing and longevity.

While some peptides are approved medicines for specific medical conditions, others are marketed for wellness and performance purposes despite not being approved for human use.

FDA warns of strict action

The Bengaluru event was part of a growing global trend of peptide-focused communities and gatherings, where users exchange information and personal experiences about different compounds.

However, the Health Department warned that conducting the event would be against the law. Officials said strict action would be taken against sponsors, organisers and participants if the gathering was held secretly.

Following the department's warning and intervention, the organisers decided to cancel the event.

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