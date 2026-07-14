Everyone's talking about peptides, but are they better than protein?

New Delhi:

Protein used to be the biggest buzzword in the wellness world not too long ago. Protein bars, powders and even protein-packed snacks filled supermarket shelves, while fitness enthusiasts were focused on meeting their daily protein goals. However, a new word is beginning to dominate the conversation: peptides.

Be it weight loss, glowing skin, longevity or faster recovery, peptides seem to promise it all. But are they really the future of wellness, or just another fad? According to Mugdha Pradhan, functional medicine practitioner, certified breathwork practitioner, and Founder & CEO of iThrive, the answer lies somewhere in between.

What exactly are peptides?

Although peptides have only recently gained popularity, they are far from a new concept. Scientists have been studying peptides for decades, and our bodies naturally produce them every day.

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as signalling molecules, allowing cells to communicate with one another. They play an important role in regulating numerous physiological processes such as tissue repair, immunity, metabolism, appetite, healing and recovery. Rather than functioning independently, they help coordinate many of the body's natural biological processes.

Why is everyone talking about peptides now?

The growing interest in peptides is not because they were recently discovered but because researchers now have a better understanding of how these natural signalling pathways can be used therapeutically.

There are several reasons why peptides have become so popular recently. For example, GLP-1 peptides have transformed the conversation around obesity and metabolism because they help regulate appetite and increase satiety.

Apart from that, peptides are being studied for their potential to support the immune system, repair the gut, regenerate tissues, promote healthy ageing and accelerate recovery after exercise.

A shift towards preventive healthcare

The peptide boom also reflects a broader shift in the way people think about health.

People are no longer willing to wait until disease develops. Instead, they are becoming increasingly interested in disease prevention and living healthier for longer. This is why peptides fit naturally into this new approach, as they work with the body's own biological signalling systems rather than interfering with them.

This has also led to growing conversations around personalised medicine.

Does this mean peptides are a miracle solution?

However, specialists advise against treating peptides as a panacea.

According to Mugdha Pradhan, public interest in peptides has grown much faster than people's understanding of how they actually work. Many now see them as an easy answer to weight loss, ageing or better performance, but peptides are simply tools, not magic solutions.

If underlying factors related to poor health, such as poor nutrition, inadequate sleep, chronic stress, impaired gut health or metabolic disorders, remain unaddressed, peptides alone cannot compensate for them.

The fundamentals will always matter

Despite all the progress made in peptide-based therapies, the foundations of good health remain unchanged.

Proper nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, effective stress management and good metabolic health continue to be the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. When used appropriately, peptides can support these healthy habits rather than replace them.

Should you jump on the peptide trend?

Peptides have strong scientific backing and are very different from many short-lived wellness trends. However, this does not necessarily mean they are suitable for everyone or should be used without professional guidance.

Peptides work best as part of a holistic healthcare approach. The emphasis should always be on building healthy lifestyle habits first before considering peptide-based therapies when they are medically appropriate and professionally supervised.

With continued advancements in the wellness sector, peptides are expected to remain an important area of research. Whether they become a permanent part of mainstream healthcare will largely depend on how responsibly they are used alongside the fundamentals of good health.

Also read: 5 protein myths you still believe, debunked by Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer