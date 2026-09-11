BRICS Business Forum: S Jaishankar calls for deeper economic cooperation among member states

The BRICS business forum is underway as part of the BRICS Summit 2026 being held in the national capital. Addressing the forum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for deeper economic cooperation among member states, focusing on resilient supply chains, trade facilitation, digital innovation, technology, energy security, and stronger partnerships between businesses. He also said the grouping has reached an important milestone, marking 20 years of institutionalised BRICS cooperation. The BRICS Summit comes against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, pandemics and climate-related disruptions.

"We meet at a time when global political and economic order is under churn. Volatility, uncertainty, and complexity have become defining features of the world around us. We are witnessing the economic consequences of geopolitical conflicts, of pandemics, and of climate-related disruptions. At the same time, rapid digitalization and technological advances are opening new,possibilities for growth, productivity and development. The result is an economic landscape where both risks and opportunities are becoming more widely distributed and where the ability to anticipate, adapt and respond is acquiring greater importance," Jaishankar said.

BRICS can strengthen economic security

Jaishankar stressed that economic resilience and sustainability must go hand in hand with deeper international cooperation. BRICS, with its diverse markets, resources, capabilities and experiences, can provide a platform for member countries to expand commercial opportunities and strengthen economic security.

Along with Jaishankar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal are among the speakers at the BRICS Business Forum.

Delhi Metro services to start early on Sunday

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students appearing for examinations and commuters amid traffic restrictions for the BRICS Summit, the DMRC said on Friday.

Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 am on Sundays.

"To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

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