Bengaluru PGs under scanner, 23 served notices over food safety and hygiene violations

Bengaluru:

The Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department conducted a special inspection drive across paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru on Friday, following widespread public complaints about poor food quality and unhygienic conditions. The inspection campaign covered PGs across Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural and areas under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Officials inspected a total of 64 PG accommodations during the drive.

The inspections focused on compliance with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

23 Bengaluru PGs served notices

During the inspections, 23 PG accommodations were issued notices for poor hygiene and violations of food safety regulations. Officials examined several aspects of food safety, including the methods used to prepare and store food, expiry and use-by periods, kitchen hygiene, quality of food items, storage of raw materials and proper labelling of food products.

The department said the action was taken after violations were detected during inspections and that further legal action would be initiated wherever necessary under the applicable food safety laws.

12 food samples sent for laboratory testing

As part of the inspection drive, officials collected 12 food samples and sent them to laboratories for testing. The samples will be examined to determine their quality and whether they comply with prescribed food safety standards. The laboratory findings are expected to help authorities decide on further action, wherever required.

Expired curd, synthetic food colour among items seized

Officials also found several questionable and improperly stored food-related materials at some of the PGs. Expired curd, Swastik Bisi Bele Bath Powder, rice flour, synthetic food colour, black pepper and a misbranded mixture were found during the inspections. The materials were seized by officials as per the prescribed procedure. The findings have raised concerns over the way food ingredients and other consumables are being stored and used in some PG kitchens.

Bengaluru PG dining area sealed over bed bug powder

One of the more serious violations was detected at Nandana Elite PG in Bommasandra. During the inspection, officials found bed bug-killing powder placed on a dining table alongside food items. Non-food and unrelated materials were also found stored at a location meant for drinking water.

Officials said the overall conditions at the premises were unhygienic. Taking note of these violations, the dining area of the PG was sealed. The incident highlights the potential risks when chemicals and other non-food materials are stored or used in close proximity to food and drinking water.

PG owners warned to maintain strict food safety standards

The department has directed all PG owners and food handlers to strictly comply with food safety and hygiene regulations. Officials have instructed them to ensure safe storage of food, use quality raw materials, maintain proper cleanliness in kitchens and food preparation areas, and ensure that expired food products are neither used nor distributed. The department has also warned that violations of food safety norms will invite appropriate legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules framed under it.

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