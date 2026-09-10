Karnataka govt restricts 'Vande Mataram' rendition to first two stanzas at official events

New Delhi:

The Congress-led Karnataka government has issued an order directing that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at official state government programmes amid a political controversy between the Congress and the BJP over the national song.

However, the order specifies that all six verses of the national song will be sung at events attended by the President, Prime Minister or Governor, as well as programmes represented by the Central government.

The order comes amid a directive from the Centre making it mandatory to sing all six verses of Vande Mataram at official programmes.

For other official state government events, the Karnataka government has instructed authorities to restrict the rendition to the opening two verses of the song.

Congress vs BJP over Vande Mataram

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused the Congress of having an "anti-India mindset" over its decision to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at its programmes. He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programmes, saying their “resonance” would not extend beyond Congress workers.

Addressing his first press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi since taking over as the party’s national president in January, Nabin also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that Punjab had witnessed “anarchy” under its rule.

He said the BJP would launch a public movement against the drug menace in Punjab and contest the upcoming Assembly elections on issues including drugs and “corruption” under the AAP government.

The remarks come amid a political row over the singing of Vande Mataram. Traditionally, only its first two stanzas were sung at public gatherings and official functions. However, during Parliament’s winter session, the NDA government passed a bill granting legal protection to the full six-stanza version of the national song.

The controversy intensified after questions were raised over the rendition of Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters on August 15. On August 19, the Congress Working Committee decided that only the first two stanzas would be sung at party programmes.

The BJP has since stepped up its attack on the Congress, alleging that the party’s decision was aimed at minority appeasement.

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