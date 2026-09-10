Delhi to have its own SDRF with 1100 personnel as govt takes corrective steps after Satya Niketan tragedy

Delhi will finally have its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to strengthen the national capital's preparedness and response to natural and man-made disasters in the wake of Sunday's paying guest building collapse in Satya Niketan, which claimed 7 lives and triggered a safety crackdown on buildings across the city.

The announcement to set up the force was made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following a high-level meeting with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials.

Delhi SDRF to have 1100 personnel

A dedicated SDRF battalion comprising up to 1,100 personnel will be formed under the Delhi government. The force will be trained by the NDRF and will be able to respond quickly to disaster situations, carry out rescue and relief operations and help minimise the loss of life and property.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat. Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand, Inspector General Narendra Bundela and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

NDRF officials briefed the chief minister on the proposed SDRF and said the force would operate under the state government and be deployed rapidly during emergencies. The NDRF will provide training to its personnel and assist the Delhi government with specialised equipment based on the capital’s geographical conditions and local requirements.

Specialised training for fire brigade, civil defence personnel

The Delhi government will also arrange specialised training for personnel of the Fire Department and Civil Defence volunteers to strengthen coordination among different agencies during disaster response operations.

The chief minister directed officials to share details of available disaster-management equipment and their storage locations with the concerned departments so that the resources can be accessed quickly during emergencies.

She said the formation of an SDRF in Delhi had been long overdue, noting that most states already have their own disaster response forces. She said having a dedicated force was particularly important for a densely populated metropolitan city like Delhi, and would reduce the capital’s dependence on external assistance while strengthening its capacity for an immediate local response.

The chief minister also stressed the need for stronger preparedness as Delhi’s infrastructure and population continue to expand. She said the objective was not only to respond after a disaster but also to ensure that the city was better prepared to deal with natural and human-induced emergencies.

Boosting NDRF's presence in Delhi

The meeting also discussed providing land in different parts of Delhi for the NDRF to strengthen its presence in the capital. NDRF officials said the force already had land in the outskirts of Delhi, where personnel remain deployed, but additional presence was needed in central, north and south Delhi given the capital’s strategic importance and the presence of key Central government institutions.

Officials informed the meeting that the Delhi government had suitable land that could be provided for the purpose. Gupta directed the concerned departments to take immediate action on the matter.

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