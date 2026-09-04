Raids at Bengaluru's Chairman Club reveals rotten meat, vegetables and hygiene lapses; kitchen sealed

The Food Safety Wing of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department sealed the kitchen of Chairman’s Club in Bengaluru after finding several serious food safety and hygiene violations during a special inspection.

The inspection was carried out on Thursday night at the club, located in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru’s Sahakar Nagar area, following directions from Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader.

The action was taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Expired food items, hygiene lapses

During the inspection, officials found several violations, including the storage of expired food items. Around 40 kg of expired chillies were reportedly found stored for use as food ingredients.

Officials also found labelling violations involving 5 kg of bread crumbs and 2 kg of shahi jeera, which were not labelled in accordance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms.

The inspection further revealed extremely unhygienic conditions in areas used for cooking and storing food. Officials also found the alleged use or storage of unauthorised or prohibited artificial food colours.

Other violations included the failure to follow mandatory food safety standards for the storage and maintenance of food items. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products were also found stored together, while cockroaches were reportedly found in the kitchen area.

The kitchen was found to be operating in highly unhygienic conditions, officials said. Expired food products discovered during the inspection were seized.

Considering the serious food safety and hygiene violations, the authorities sealed the club’s kitchen and initiated further legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the relevant 2011 regulations.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said inspections would continue against food manufacturing, storage and sales establishments found violating food safety and quality standards, adding that strict legal action would be taken against offenders in accordance with the law.

Similar case in Karnataka assembly canteen

On August 13, the Food Safety Department had found serious hygiene lapses at a government canteen located inside Vikasa Soudha, which houses the offices of ministers and several IAS officers. A large number of government employees also use the canteen.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found a large number of cockroaches in the canteen, including on plates containing food. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Substandard Food Quality, Hygiene Lapses Found

The inspection also revealed concerns over the quality of food and hygiene standards at an establishment operating at the Legislators’ House.

The findings have raised questions over the monitoring of food establishments operating inside government premises, including facilities used by ministers, IAS officers and MLAs. The Food Safety Department is continuing inspections to assess compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.

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