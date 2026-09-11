Haiwaan Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar shine in Priyadarshan's thriller that finds its grip late

Movie Name: Haiwaan

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Director: Priyadarshan

Genre: Crime Thriller

Priyadarshan has remade his own successful film in another language, bringing his 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam to Hindi audiences with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Haiwaan is not a perfect thriller, but it has enough masala and commercial elements to keep viewers engaged. The film has a strong foundation, becomes more exciting in the second half and benefits from its lead performances. However, its length and a few portions that slow down the narrative prevent it from becoming a tighter thriller.

At around 164 minutes, Haiwaan could certainly have been shorter.

Haiwaan Story: An ordinary man caught in an extraordinary challenge

Saif Ali Khan plays Shyam Rane, a blind man who has developed heightened senses. He understands the world around him through sound, smell and touch. Shyam works as a maintenance manager in a Mumbai high-rise, where he takes care of his family and is well-liked by the residents. His ordinary life changes when he finds himself caught in a dangerous situation.

This is when Akshay Kumar's Parshuram Gokhale enters the story. Parshuram has a painful past driven by revenge, and his belief in law and justice has long disappeared. The conflict eventually becomes a battle between Shyam and Parshuram, with Shyam forced to protect himself and those around him. While his blindness initially appears to be his biggest weakness, his heightened senses gradually become his biggest advantage.

Haiwaan: Slow start, but picks up later

The film takes its time in the opening portions to establish its characters and their backgrounds. As a result, the thriller element and excitement take some time to arrive. The songs and celebration sequences also affect the pace and could have been shortened or removed. However, the tension starts building as the film approaches the interval, and the second half is considerably stronger.

Several sequences in the latter portion create genuine curiosity and keep the story moving. Despite its length, the film never completely falls apart and manages to hold on to its central conflict.

Haiwaan Direction: Priyadarshan's experience is visible

Priyadarshan's experience with the story is one of the film's strengths. Having directed the original, he knows exactly how to turn Shyam's apparent weakness into an advantage. The suspense sequences benefit from his understanding of the genre. The camera work, background sound and movement of characters are used effectively to create tension.

At the same time, Priyadarshan retains the comedy that has been a part of his filmmaking identity. Sharib Hashmi brings entertainment to the lighter moments, but the balance between comedy and thriller does not always work. At times, a joke or comic moment arrives when the story should ideally be maintaining its seriousness. Still, Priyadarshan's direction manages to hold the film together, particularly in the second half.

Haiwaan Acting: Saif Ali Khan delivers a strong performance

Saif Ali Khan's performance is one of the strongest aspects of Haiwaan. Shyam is an emotionally demanding and layered character, and the actor chooses to play him with restraint rather than making the role unnecessarily dramatic. His body language, dependence on his voice and way of sensing his surroundings feel natural. Shyam is not portrayed simply as a helpless blind man. He also has confidence, intelligence and an ability to understand situations around him.

Some of the action and physical portions feel slightly awkward considering the character's physical limitations, but Saif's performance gives Shyam an emotional grounding. He makes the character easy to connect with and becomes one of the film's biggest strengths.

Haiwaan Acting: Akshay Kumar takes on a different role

Akshay Kumar's Parshuram Gokhale is a departure from the actor's usual heroic image. The character is driven by anger and violence and also displays signs of mental instability. Akshay is effective in several scenes, particularly because of his strong screen presence. There is a sense of danger around Parshuram, and the actor brings a different shade to his performance.

However, there are moments when the portrayal becomes slightly over-the-top, which takes away from the fear the character is supposed to create. Even so, this negative role gives the film the conflict it needs and makes Akshay's performance interesting.

Haiwaan: Supporting cast adds strength

The supporting cast also adds to the film. Sharib Hashmi, playing a police officer, consistently entertains. His character can be irritating at times, but Hashmi makes him memorable. Boman Irani brings credibility to his role, while Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher, despite having limited screen time, make an impact. Saiyami's dialogue delivery occasionally has a poetic quality.

Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and the other supporting actors contribute to the narrative in their respective parts. Asrani brings warmth and humour to the film, along with a sense of nostalgia associated with an older era of Hindi cinema. For fans of the original Oppam, Mohanlal's cameo is a particularly special moment.

Haiwaan: Technical aspects are a major strength

The cinematography works well, especially in creating the dark and suspenseful atmosphere required by the story. Sound design is particularly important because Shyam relies heavily on sound and his other senses to understand what is happening around him.

The background score also adds to the tension during key sequences. However, the music itself is not particularly memorable, and some songs contribute to the film's pacing issues. Editing is arguably the biggest technical weakness. The film could have benefited from a tighter runtime, with several scenes moving faster or being shortened.

Haiwaan: What doesn't work in the film?

The 164-minute runtime feels long. Haiwaan has several good thriller moments, but many of them take too long to arrive. Some developments are also predictable. Viewers who have already watched Oppam will have fewer surprises, while those coming to the Hindi film without prior knowledge of the original may find some of the suspense sequences more effective.

The balance between comedy and thriller is another issue. Some lighter scenes break the tension at points when the narrative needs to remain serious. Parshuram also does not feel frightening enough in every scene. The character could have benefited from a colder and more sustained sense of menace, particularly as the film moves towards its climax.

Haiwaan: Verdict

Haiwaan is not a film where everything goes wrong. Its biggest strengths are Saif Ali Khan's performance, Akshay Kumar's attempt at a different role, Priyadarshan's command over the story, the cinematography and the stronger thriller portions in the second half. The film's weaknesses include its slow beginning, excessive runtime, editing that could have been tighter, a villain who is not consistently frightening and songs that occasionally slow down the narrative.

There is enough here for thriller fans to give Haiwaan a watch, particularly if they have not seen Oppam. The suspense and performances can keep them engaged. Overall, Haiwaan is a crime thriller with a strong story and capable actors. With tighter editing and a more controlled pace, it could have been a much better film. As it stands, it works as a good one-time watch.

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