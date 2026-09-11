BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Putin lands in Delhi; Xi Jinping set for historic India visit in 7 years

New Delhi:

The 18th BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India hosting the two-day meeting of leaders as part of its BRICS chairship. India has adopted "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability" as its theme for the year. The national capital is witnessing the arrival of several prominent leaders and senior officials ahead of the summit, with a packed schedule of bilateral meetings and other engagements. Russian President Vladimir Putin also arrived in New Delhi early Friday for a three-day visit. He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, with trade, energy, defence and broader strategic relations expected to figure prominently in their discussions.

The two-day summit on September 12-13 is expected to deliberate on ways to deepen cooperation among BRICS members while advancing the grouping's wider economic and development priorities. The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the BRICS Summit 2026