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BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Putin lands in Delhi; Xi Jinping set for historic India visit in 7 years

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Updated:

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: The 18th BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12-13 under India's chairship. Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian, Ramaphosa, Prabowo, El-Sisi and other leaders are attending as the grouping is set to discuss economic cooperation amid global geopolitical and trade challenges.

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates. Image Source : PTI/India TV.
New Delhi:

The 18th BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India hosting the two-day meeting of leaders as part of its BRICS chairship. India has adopted "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability" as its theme for the year. The national capital is witnessing the arrival of several prominent leaders and senior officials ahead of the summit, with a packed schedule of bilateral meetings and other engagements. Russian President Vladimir Putin also arrived in New Delhi early Friday for a three-day visit. He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, with trade, energy, defence and broader strategic relations expected to figure prominently in their discussions.

The two-day summit on September 12-13 is expected to deliberate on ways to deepen cooperation among BRICS members while advancing the grouping's wider economic and development priorities. The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the BRICS Summit 2026

Live updates :BRICS Summit 2026

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  • 8:50 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRICS Summit restrictions: What will remain open and closed in Delhi?

    New Delhi is under heightened security as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. With heads of state, foreign delegations and other dignitaries expected to travel through the national capital, authorities have imposed several security and traffic restrictions across Delhi. The restrictions will affect schools, government offices, train services and some aviation operations, while essential public services and several other establishments will continue to function.

    Read the full story here. 

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRICS Summit gives India chance to demonstrate leadership: Salman Khurshid

    Ahead of the BRICS Summit, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid described the gathering as a "significant event" that allows India to demonstrate leadership on the global stage. Speaking to ANI, Khurshid stressed that the presence of leaders from all 11 member countries, including China, Iran, Russia, South Africa and India, could help New Delhi bring countries together, reduce contradictions and conflicts, and work towards creating better conditions in the world.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Russian President Putin lands in New Delhi for BRICS Summit

    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi in the wee hours of Friday ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting this weekend. His arrival has set the stage for a series of high-level engagements, including a crucial bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his participation in the BRICS Business Forum.

    Read the full story here. 

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRICS Summit will focus on global welfare: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that leaders from across the world will gather in the coming days for the BRICS Summit. He expressed confidence that the summit will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind. Sharing a Sanskrit verse on X, PM Modi emphasised the importance of associating with good and virtuous people and maintaining friendship and constructive dialogue with them.

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi turns into fortress ahead of BRICS Summit

    The two-day BRICS Summit beginning Saturday in New Delhi has caught the attention of the entire world, with the platform giving India a chance to champion the Global South's core development priorities such as maintaining emergency security and driving economic growth. 

    For the summit, Delhi has been turned into a fortress, as India prepares to welcome Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and other global leaders. 

    Read the full story here

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRICS Summit: Putin, Xi among key attendees

    Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are among the major leaders expected at the summit. Their participation adds weight to India's efforts to strengthen cooperation within the expanded BRICS framework.

     

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi to host gala dinner for BRICS leaders

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner for participating BRICS leaders at 7:30 pm on Saturday. The dinner will provide an opportunity for informal interactions among the leaders attending the New Delhi summit.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRICS Summit Schedule: Check day-wise agenda and timings

    September 11: The BRICS Business Forum will be the key event of the day, with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to address its plenary session. Putin is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit the INNOPROM exhibition along with the Prime Minister.

    September 12: The BRICS leaders’ summit will kick off at 2:35 pm with a closed-door session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism. The Bharat Innovates Exhibition will follow at 4:25 pm, while the leaders’ family photo and tree-planting ceremony are scheduled for 5:05 pm. Prime Minister Modi will host a gala dinner for the participating leaders at 7:30 pm.

    September 13: The final day will begin with the arrival of BRICS leaders from 9:55 am, followed by the official group photograph at 10:35 am. The opening session will commence at 10:50 am, with discussions centred on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRICS leaders to discuss key global challenges

    The summit comes amid geopolitical conflicts, trade tensions and disruptions to global supply chains. BRICS leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in food and energy security, healthcare, disaster resilience, trade, investment, technology and critical supply chains.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    New Delhi Summit comes at crucial time

    The summit is taking place amid uncertainty over global trade, energy supplies and international security. For India, the meeting offers an opportunity to push cooperation on resilience, technology, trade and sustainable development while seeking a stronger role for emerging economies in global institutions.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRICS engagements spread across India

    More than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been organised across over 25 Indian cities during India's current chairship. The events have covered BRICS' three broad areas of cooperation, namely political and security affairs, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    India's BRICS theme focuses on resilience

    India's theme for its 2026 chairship is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". New Delhi has also adopted a people-centric approach guided by the principle of "humanity first" as part of its BRICS priorities.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    India takes fourth BRICS chairship

    India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1, 2026. New Delhi had previously led the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021, making the current presidency another opportunity to shape the bloc's priorities. The BRICS Summit 2026 will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. 

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Which nations are BRICS members?

    The BRICS grouping has expanded significantly from its original five members, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia joined in 2024, while Indonesia became a full member in 2025, taking the total membership to 11 countries.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRICS Summit set to begin tomorrow

    The two-day BRICS Summit 2026 will begin in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12, with leaders set to deliberate on global governance, multilateralism and ways to strengthen resilience across critical sectors. India is hosting the summit as part of its 2026 BRICS chairship.

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