Bank strike: Cash deposits, withdrawals affected in many banks, 7,000 branches in MP impacted

New Delhi:

Because of the ongoing bank strike, several banking services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and administrative work were affected at branches of most public sector banks (PSBs) in the country. Moreover, 7,000 branches in Madhya Pradesh were affected, impacting daily business worth around Rs 5,500 crore.

8,707 bank branches joined the strike in MP

In the wake of these developments, Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association chairman Mohankrishna Shukla told PTI that around 42,000 employees and officers from nearly 7,000 of the state's 8,707 bank branches joined the strike.

He stated that bank employees of 12 public sector banks, various regional rural banks and cooperative banks participated in the strike. Shukla also added that the strike affected cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearance, renewal of fixed deposit schemes, government treasury-related work and other financial activities at bank branches.

Banking services affected across the country

Because of the day-log bank strike, the banking services, especially at public sector banks across the country, were impacted on Friday as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called a nationwide strike to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day workweek and resolve pending wage-related issues.

It should be noted that the strike call was given by the UFBU, an umbrella body of seven unions representing 90 per cent of officer and employee strength, did not impact the functioning of private sector banks.

Due to the ongoing bank strikes, several branches of public sector banks across the country were either completely or partially closed as both employees and officers observed the strike.

Cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances services affected

Several banking services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and administrative work were affected at branches of most public sector banks (PSBs) and some old-generation private sector banks. But the digital banking services, including UPI and internet banking, were working as ususal.

"Since there was no positive outcome and the government did not agree to our demand, this strike is forced on us. Bank employees and officers are highly aggrieved that they alone are being discriminated against," the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), a constituent of UFBU, general secretary C H Venkatachalam told PTI.

In the meantime, many public sector banks have informed their customers of the likely impact of the strike on operations. Issuing an advisory to customers, SBI had said, "We advise that while the bank has made all necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning of the branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in banks may be impacted by the strike".

With inputs from PTI

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