Dog desperately resists as woman pushes it off bridge into river in Nepal, disturbing video triggers outrage

A video circulating on social media has drawn widespread anger in Nepal after appearing to show a woman pushing a dog from a bridge into a river. The footage was reportedly recorded in Bajhang and shows the animal struggling as the woman holds on to it and moves it towards the edge.

The woman, who is wearing a red kurta-salwar, appears to be standing on a bridge over the Seti Gandaki River. The dog repeatedly tries to pull away as she attempts to take it closer to the side. The animal is eventually pushed over the bridge and falls into the water below.

Dog struggles in river after being pushed from bridge

After entering the river, the dog can be seen struggling against the water as the current carries it further downstream. The video does not establish what happened to the animal afterwards, and its condition remains unknown.

It is also unclear what led to the incident or why the woman was handling the dog in this manner. The footage itself only shows the events captured on camera, while the circumstances surrounding them remain under investigation.

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The video has since spread across social media, with viewers expressing anger and demanding that authorities identify the woman shown in the footage. Several users have also called on police to locate her and investigate the incident.

Police try to identify woman in viral video

The incident reportedly reached local police, who began looking into the footage and the circumstances surrounding it. Officials are working to establish the identity of the woman and find out what happened before and after the incident shown in the video.

The footage continues to attract reactions online, with many users urging authorities to locate the woman and take action over what they describe as the cruel treatment of the dog.

One user reacted strongly to the video, writing, "What happened here is deeply cruel. The dog was desperately trying to resist and appeared to understand that something was wrong. Police are reportedly searching for the woman as well as the dog. It is difficult to put into words how disturbing this is."

Another user wrote, "I really hope she has been arrested. Her actions were incredibly cruel and she should face consequences."

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