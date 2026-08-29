Fissures in Karnataka Congress? Senior leader TB Jayachandra questions cabinet expansion, threatens to resign

Bengaluru:

Fissures seem to brewing inside Congress' Karnataka unit after MLA TB Jayachandra openly questioned the cabinet expansion in the state and said the newly sworn ministers lack administrative experience, as questioned the functioning of the state government led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Jayachandra said the frequent changes in ministerial positions have created a negative impression among the people, with those in his constituency and supporters urging him to resign and "come out of this government". He also criticised the government over handling of the Cauvery dispute with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

"No, this cabinet expansion is being questioned, basically questioned by the voters of this state, voters of this constituency, whether it is for the state, or the Congress party, or otherwise. That is the question now the people are raising," Jayachandra, who represents the Sira seat in Karnataka Assembly, said.

"No, it doesn't look like a Congress government; it looks like an all-party government. Lack of experience, lack of ability... they have failed to administer. And the state is facing problems: the Cauvery issue, other issues, and the drought issue. Are they able to run (the state)?" he added.

Jayachandra is a senior leader in Congress who has won from Sira assembly constituency thrice: 2008, 2013 and 2023. He was expected to earn a ministerial berth in the Karnataka cabinet, but was denied a position. Later, he was offered the post of pro term Speaker, but he denied it, saying his supporters and some MLAs have advised him not to accept it.

Jayachandra has said he has seen four generations of the Gandhi family since he joined the Congress. His remarks could cause trouble for Congress which is trying to create a balance among support of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah after the latter resigned, paving the way for the former to become the chief minister.

"I joined Congress about 56 years back. I was an MLA in 1978. This is my 49th year as an MLA. Indira Gandhi came for my election canvassing, Rajiv Gandhi came, Sonia Gandhi came, Rahul Gandhi came. I have seen all the four generations while being an MLA during all their periods," he told ANI.

"I have faced defeat also and won elections. Next to Mallikarjun Kharge, I am the most senior-most in Karnataka. But still, they are not able to utilize the aspirations of my constituency voters. They are not able to utilize (my experience). I have served sincerely at Delhi also," he added.

ALSO READ:

'Hatred, vindictiveness': BJP lambasts Congress for suspending two govt teachers for attending RSS event