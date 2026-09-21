49-year-old teacher, accused in POCSO case, dies after jumping from Bengaluru South SP office building

Bengaluru:

A 49-year-old physical education teacher, accused of sexually assaulting several children, died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of the Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police's (SP) office complex in Ramanagara, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Shashidhar, a native of Vijayanagara district. He was working as a physical education teacher at a private school in Channapatna taluk when the allegations were made against him.

The incident took place on Sunday (September 20) when Shashidhar was at the SP office complex for further police procedures following his arrest. Police said a CCTV camera captured the sequence of events. According to the footage, the accused was being escorted by police when he allegedly pushed away a constable accompanying him. He then ran towards the railing and jumped from the third floor of the building. Shashidhar suffered grievous injuries in the fall and was immediately taken to the district hospital. He later died while undergoing treatment, police said.

Arrest followed POCSO complaint

Police said Shashidhar was arrested on Saturday evening after a complaint was filed accusing him of sexually assaulting several children at the school where he worked. Following the complaint, a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was subsequently taken into custody, a senior police officer said. After his arrest, the accused underwent a medical examination at a government hospital. He was then brought to the Bengaluru South district SP's office complex on Sunday as part of the procedures to be completed before he was sent to judicial custody.

Fingerprint procedure underway when incident occurred

At the time of the incident, Shashidhar was on the third floor of the building at the Measurement Collection Unit, where his fingerprints were being recorded, according to police. After the fingerprint procedure, he was being taken back towards the police vehicle when he allegedly pushed the accompanying constable and made a dash towards the railing before jumping from the building. Police said the CCTV footage has captured the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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