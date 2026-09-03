Doha-Bengaluru IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat after crew member falls sick mid-air

Bengaluru:

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday after a member of the operating crew fell ill and required urgent medical attention.

Flight 6E 1302 landed safely in Muscat, where the crew member was attended to by a medical team. IndiGo said the crew member is now feeling better.

The airline has arranged an alternate aircraft and a replacement crew to operate the onward journey to Bengaluru. Passengers waiting at Muscat airport are being provided refreshments, while the airline continues to share timely updates regarding the replacement flight.

More to follow...