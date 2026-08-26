Traffic diversions in Bengaluru today for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations; check routes to avoid

Bengaluru:

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place across Bengaluru on Wednesday, August 26 due to processions and gatherings for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued advisories warning commuters of possible congestion and urging them to plan their journeys accordingly.

As per Bengaluru Traffic Police, members of the Muslim community will arrive at the YMCA ground on Nrupatunga Road from 12 noon to 11 pm. Due to large-scale gatherings, traffic congestion is likely to occur on on J.C. Road, R.R.M.R. Road, Kasturba Road, Devanga Road, Mallya Hospital Road, K.G. Road, R.T. Nagar Main Road, Chamundinagar Main Road, Dinnur Main Road, Deve Gowda Road, Jayamahal Road, Church Road, Nagawara Main Road, Tannery Main Road, and Haines Road-Miller’s Road.

For Bengaluru commuters, here are the traffic advisories

Vehicles travelling from Mysuru Road towards Majestic would be diverted through Nayandahalli Junction, Nagarabhavi Circle, Madduramma Temple, Chandra Layout Junction, R.P.C. Layout Junction, West of Chord Road, Vijayanagar Metro Station, Toll Gate Junction, Prasanna Junction, Hunasemara Junction, Lulu Mall, Okalipuram Junction, Khode Junction, and proceed towards Majestic

Vehicles from Mysuru road can proceed via Deepanjalinagar Junction to reach West of Chord road and from West of Chord road they can proceed via Vijayanagar and Magadi road towards Majestic

For commuters travelling from Mysuru road towards market can proceed via can proceed via Nayandahalli Junction - Nagarabhavi Circle - Madduramma Temple - Chandra Layout Junction - RPC Layout Junction - West of Chord Road - Vijayanagar Metro Station - Toll Gate Junction - Prasanna Junction - Hunasemara Junction - Angalaparameshwari Temple -Binny Mill Junction - Goodshed Road - Rayyan Road - Shanthala Circle - Khode Junction - Lakshmanpuri Bridge - Freedom Park Junction - K.R. Circle - inside Cubbon Park - Library Road - Hudson Circle – Town Hall Junction – N.R. Road, and proceed towards market

When the procession reaches Market Circle: Vehicles at A.S. Char Street Junction will be diverted to take a left turn towards B.V.K. lyengar Road. Vehicles arriving from G.P. Street via S.R. Road will not be permitted to proceed onto S.R. Street and will instead be diverted along G.P. Street to connect with B.V.K. lyengar Road

All vehicles arriving towards Market Circle from K.R. Road:Such vehicles will be diverted via Prof. Shivashankarappа Circle – L.B.F. Road – J.C. Road – Town Hall. Vehicles arriving at K.R. Road via A.V. Road will proceed through A.V. Road towards Minto Circle

When the procession reaches S.J.P. Road: Vehicles arriving from Mysuru Road will be diverted from City Market Circle, taking a right turn towards Kalasipalya Main Road - K.Р. Point - left turn at Basappa Circle - L.B.F. Road - J.C. Road - Town Hall

At the time of procession passing through Mysuru Road-Sirsi Circle towards Town Hall, vehicles arriving from Mysuru Road and Magadi Road may proceed via Mysuru Road - Sirsi Circle -

Sirsi Road - Chamarajpet 7th Cross Road - right turn - Chamarajpet 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Main Roads, taking a left turn and proceeding towards City Market and other destinations

Entry of all types of vehicles into Cubbon Park through Hudson Circle is prohibited

The detailed traffic advisories is available on the Bengaluru Traffic Police's website - btp.karnataka.gov.in, commuters are advised to take a note of traffic diversions for the Eid Mild celebrations and scheduled their journeys accordingly, Bengaluru Traffic Police in its advisory mentioned.

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