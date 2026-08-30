23-year-old woman jumps from 7th-floor PG in Bengaluru, dies on the spot

Bengaluru:

A 23-year-old woman died after jumping from the seventh floor of a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on Sunday, while a 30-year-old man who also jumped survived with multiple injuries. Police said the woman died at the spot and the man was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased was identified as Janani, a software engineer working with a private company in Pattandur Agrahara. She was from Puducherry and had been staying at a PG accommodation on ECC Road in Whitefield. The injured man was identified as Manichavelu, who worked for a logistics company in Puducherry and lived in Nallathur in the Union Territory.

Woman dies after fall from Whitefield PG

According to police, Janani and Manichavelu went to the seventh floor of a Co-Live PG on ECC Road and jumped from there.

Janani died at the spot, while Manichavelu suffered multiple injuries and was subsequently taken to a hospital. Police reached the location after receiving information from local residents and sent Janani's body for a post-mortem examination.

Police are now trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident. They are also verifying the backgrounds of the two, including whether they knew each other or were in a relationship.

Similar suicide attempt reported in Greater Noida

The Bengaluru incident comes alongside a separate case in Greater Noida, where a young woman jumped into the Hindon river after a dispute with her boyfriend over marriage. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Kulesara village area under the EcoTech-3 police station.

The woman, identified as Sanjana, had gone to the Hindon bridge following an argument with Rahul at around 9 pm. Rahul's refusal to marry her left her upset, after which she jumped into the river.

Rahul also jumped into the water behind her. Local residents managed to pull him out safely, but Sanjana could not be traced.

Police reached the spot after being informed about the incident and called an NDRF team. Police and NDRF personnel were searching the river for Sanjana.

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