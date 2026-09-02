'Reprehensible act of vandalism': India condemns demolition of 100-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan

New Delhi:

India on Wednesday (September 1) strongly condemned the reported demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Narowal region, describing it as a 'reprehensible act of vandalism'. New Delhi also called on Pakistan to promptly investigate the incident and hold those responsible fully accountable.

A more than 100-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Punjab province was reportedly demolished in Siraj village in the Narowal district, around 130 km from Lahore, on August 21.

'Alarming failure to protect religious heritage'

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken note of the reports with 'deep concern' and 'condemned the destruction'. "We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan. We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century-old minority place of worship," Jaiswal said.

Calling the incident a disturbing attack on a minority place of worship and a sign of the authorities' alarming failure to protect religious heritage, the MEA such incidents highlighted the continued vulnerability of minority communities in Pakistan.

"The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming. Such incidents are a stark reminder of the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and the egregious violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan," the spokesperson said.

India demands probe

The MEA spokesperson has called on the Pakistani government to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into the demolition and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable.

New Delhi also said that Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the "desecrated temple" and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage. "Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage," he added.

As per locals, a group of religious zealots - members of a banned far-right Islamic party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) demolished the temple to include its land in an adjacent seminary.

The Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP) has urged the Punjab government to take action against those involved in the demolition of the temple and ensure its reconstruction. PMMP chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra said that he met the Additional Home Secretary, Punjab, on August 28 and submitted a written application seeking action against the alleged perpetrators and officials accused of failing to protect the temple. He alleged that the temple shikhar's metal fittings, other material, and bricks from the demolished structure were subsequently removed from the site, as reported by news agency PTI.

It is pertinent to mention that after the establishment of Pakistan, the Narowal district had 45 Hindu temples, but all of them have over time fallen into disrepair.

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