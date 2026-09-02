'He's so sweet, down-to-earth, genuine': Isha Rikhi's old comments on Badshah resurface after separation

Indian rapper-singer Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have recently sparked attention online after officially announcing their decision to part ways. Following the news of their separation, an old interview of the former couple has resurfaced on social media and is garnering attention from internet users.

For the unversed, Badshah and Isha had worked together on the 2019 Punjabi film Do Dooni Panj, which was produced by Badshah. The film also stars Isha in a key role. During the film's promotional campaign, the two appeared together for an interview with PTC Punjabi, where Isha spoke about her equation with the rapper and her experience of working with him. Read on to know what she said.

Isha Rikhi's old interview with Badshah resurfaces

In the throwback interview, Isha revealed that she had known Badshah for around four to five years. She also spoke about how her perception of him changed after working with him on the Punjabi film Do Dooni Panj, released in 2019.

Isha said she initially had a certain image of Badshah because of his public persona. In the video, Isha speaks in Punjabi, which roughly translates to English as "I have known him for four to five years. Pehle lagta tha ek typical rapper ke baare mein jo sochte hain... personality jaisi baahar on camera dekhte ho, lagta hai vaisa hi hoga. But he is the opposite. He is so sweet, down-to-earth, genuine and understanding, as a producer also."

Speaking about her experience of working with Badshah, Isha added, "Now we have done a film together. Not once have I heard ‘budget nahi hai, yeh nahi ho sakta’, which is the best thing. My perception has now changed. When you think you are a star. Voh nahi tha. He is a very nice guy." Take a look at the video below:

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have ended their marriage months after their wedding pictures surfaced online. The couple confirmed that they had mutually decided to part ways and asked people to respect their privacy.

The former couple shared a joint statement through their respective Instagram Stories. Badshah wrote, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

(Image Source : IG: BADSHAH AND ISHA RIKHI)Screengrab taken from Badshah and Isha Rikhi's Instagram stories.

For those who may not know, Badshah and Isha got married in an intimate ceremony in March. Their wedding photos later surfaced online and went viral. The couple has now confirmed their separation through the joint statement.

Before tying the knot with Isha, the singer-rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The former couple parted ways in 2020 and continue to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

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Badshah and Isha Rikhi end their marriage, 5 months after their wedding photos went viral