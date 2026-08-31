Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy's Islam 'superior to other religions' remarks stir row; he clarifies

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy has stirred a controversy after he declared that Islam is "superior to other religions" and described it as a "highly humanitarian religion", while hoping to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in his lifetime.

Rayareddy, a six-time member of the Karnataka Assembly, made the remarks on Sunday while attending a marriage ceremony organised by the Muslim community in Koppal district's Kuknoor town.

Rayareddy said there are several misconceptions about Islam, which need to be debunked, while adding that he would want to read Quran. He said it is crucial to read about religions and study the "history behind them".

"The Quran is not only for Muslims. Anyone can read the Quran," Rayareddy said. "Prophet Muhammad gave the Quran to the entire world. It is a scientific religion. It teaches people how human beings should live. No one should become a religious extremist or a casteist."

"We must understand that all religions have good principles. Islam is a religion that promotes humanity. Merely going to a mosque and saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ is not enough. The same applies to all religions. Similar traditions are followed in temples as well," he added.

Rayareddy's remarks drew immediate reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar must immediately sack him. R Asoka, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka Assembly, said Rayareddy's remarks have once again shown the anti-Hindu mindset of Congress.

Further, he demanded Rayareddy's apology and his resignation. "One thing becomes clear to millions of Hindus in Kannada land: Your temple visits are not for devotion, Your words are not out of respect for Hindu Dharma, Everything is solely for votes, for show," he said on X.

However, Rayareddy later issued a clarification, saying he had not belittled any other religion. The minister said his remarks were meant to convey that all religions are great and urged that his statements not be viewed out of context.

"I said that Islam has some great values and ideas," he said. "I did not say that any other religion is inferior. I only said that Islam has some commendable qualities. That does not mean that I called other religions bad."

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