'Trump Strait': US President floats idea of renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself amid Iran conflict

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday floated a new name for the Strait of Hormuz and asked whether the strategic waterway should be renamed as the “Trump Strait". The US President said the proposed name would be “hotter" than ever before, ending the post with “President DONALD J. TRUMP". The suggestion from the President comes after Trump’s earlier push to rename other major geographic landmarks.

Should we change the name Hormuz Strait? Trump asks

“Now that we have it under USA control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???" Trump said in a post on his social media platform.

Now the proposal is striking not simply because of the name Trump wants to give the strait, but because the waterway is not US territory. The Strait of Hormuz strategically lies between Iran and Oman and is an international maritime passage vital to global energy supplies. And Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran has lost control of the waterway during the ongoing conflict, but that does not turn it into American territory.

‘Lake America’ in place of Lake Ontario?

In the similar manner, Trump has repeatedly sparred with Canada over trade, sovereignty and his proposal for the country to become the 51st US state. In a recent post on Truth Social earlier this year, Trump referred to Lake Ontario as “Lake America", though the name has not replaced the internationally recognised name of the lake.

The US president on Tuesday claimed that the United States has "almost total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, while saying Iran's economy is "totally collapsing", amid escalating tensions in the region.

Trump says he was not seeking to force Iran into negotiations

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he was not seeking to force Iran into negotiations and dismissed reports that he was trying to bring Tehran back to the bargaining table. "I'm not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn't care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable, he said.

Apart from this, he also called on Iranians to challenge their government, asking, "When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?"Meanwhile, missile strikes were reported near the southwestern Iranian cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari, according to IRIB.

In the meantime, Deputy Minister of Security and Law Enforcement of the Khuzestan Governorate said that two locations around Ahvaz and Aghajari had been targeted by missiles. "Two points around the cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari were attacked by missiles by the terrorist enemy of America. Additional news will be announced later," the official said, according to IRIB.

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Trump claims US has total control over Strait of Hormuz, asks Iranians to 'rise up and fight'