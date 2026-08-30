Karnataka CID detains IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in KPSC veterinary exam case

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday detained IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with alleged irregularities in the veterinary officers' examination conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Gangwar, who is currently the Director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), was detained after being questioned for several hours by the CID. Officials said he was not cooperating with the investigation during questioning, following which the agency took him into custody.

Gangwar was KPSC exam controller during alleged irregularities

According to officials, Gangwar was serving as the Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission when the alleged irregularities in the veterinary officers' examination took place. The examination was conducted by the KPSC for the recruitment of veterinary officers for the Animal Husbandry Department. The alleged irregularities in the examination are now being investigated by the CID.

The detention of the IAS officer comes amid an ongoing probe into the case and the role of officials associated with the examination process.

Case transferred to CID in July

The case was initially registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station. It was later transferred to the CID on July 28 for further investigation. The complaint was filed by Manjunath, who alleged irregularities by KPSC officials in the recruitment examination for veterinary officers in the Animal Husbandry Department. Following the transfer, the CID took up the investigation into the allegations and has been questioning individuals linked to the examination process.

IAS officer was recently in news

Gangwar had recently come into the spotlight after he remained out of contact for two days from August 20. He later contacted the government. On August 23, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched his residence in Bengaluru. The latest detention by the Karnataka CID is linked to the alleged irregularities in the KPSC veterinary officers' examination.

Investigation underway

Officials said Gangwar was questioned for several hours before being detained. His alleged lack of cooperation during questioning was cited as the reason for the detention. The CID is continuing its investigation into the alleged examination irregularities and is examining the circumstances surrounding the recruitment process.

The case centres on allegations made against KPSC officials in connection with the veterinary officers' examination, while the role of those involved is being investigated by the CID.

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