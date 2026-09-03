Six children injured as government school ceiling collapses in Karnataka's Bagalkot | VIDEO

Bengaluru:

As many as six children were injured after a portion of a ceiling inside a classroom collapsed at a government school in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka, said officials on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday when classes were underway at the government school in Mugallolli Thanda area of the Bagalkot taluk.

The students, though, sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital where they were provided appropriate treatment, according to Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gajanan Bale. He added that the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED) has been directed to immediately repair the damaged portion of the building.

Top officials, including Deputy Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DDPI), visited the hospital where the children were admitted. They have directed that the repair work must be completed immediately.

Meanwhile, the parents have raised concerns over the situation of school, demanding action. They have further demanded that permanent repairs and adequate safety measures must be conducted immediately at the school.

BJP attacks Karnataka govt

The incident has give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attack the Congress government in Karnataka, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly R Ashoka targeting Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event, while the schools are dilapidated condition in the southern state.

Sharing a video of the incident on X (previously Twitter), Ashoka said the Congress keeps lecturing everyone on 'nyay' but it has failed to guarantee a safe classroom. He said Gandhi must forget the stage, slogans and rehearsed speeches, and visit Karnataka to see at the situation at government schools there.

"In Bagalkot, children were sitting in class when the school roof came crashing down," he said on the micro-blogging platform. "These aren’t statistics. They’re children. And this isn’t some forgotten corner of a third-world country. This is Karnataka. This is Congress-ruled Karnataka."

"Do your “Chhatron Ki Goonj.” Then answer India: Where is the Nyay? Where are the guarantees? Where is the governance? You gave us Khatakhat. Karnataka has given you the answer: KHATAKHAT - THE ROOF CAME DOWN. Now let the Chhatron Ki Goonj rise above the slogans. And let the whole country hear it," he added.

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