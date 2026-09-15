Four of family killed after refrigerator explodes in Karnataka | VIDEO

Bengaluru:

Four members of a family were killed, and two others were seriously injured after a refrigerator reportedly exploded inside their house in Chavat Galli in Belagavi, Karnataka, late Monday night. The blast triggered a fire that rapidly spread through the house, trapping the occupants inside.

The incident took place amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city. The loud sound of the explosion initially led people in the area to believe that firecrackers were being burst as part of the festivities. The tragedy, however, soon became clear as flames engulfed the family home.

Four family members killed in fire

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Gajanan Dhamone, 65, Roshan Dhamone, 21, Sharada Dhamone, 45, and Bharati Dhamone, 50. The other two family members, Priya Dhamone, 28, and Ganga Dhamone, 25, sustained serious burn injuries. They were rushed to a hospital following the incident and are currently undergoing treatment.

The six family members were reportedly present inside the house when the refrigerator exploded. The fire spread quickly across the premises, leaving them with little time to escape. Four of them were unable to get out and died in the blaze.

Fire broke out after refrigerator reportedly exploded

Preliminary information suggests that the refrigerator exploded inside the house, following which a fire broke out and rapidly spread throughout the premises. The house was located in the densely populated Chavat Galli area, where the narrow surroundings made the situation particularly difficult. The family members became trapped inside as the flames spread through the property.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Market Police Station. Emergency personnel responded to the scene after information about the fire was received.

Family depended on manual labour for livelihood

The Dhamone family reportedly earned their livelihood through manual labour. The incident has left relatives and neighbours in shock, particularly as it occurred during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Belagavi. The sound of the explosion was heard in the area late Monday night. With celebrations taking place across the city, people initially mistook the noise for firecrackers before the fire at the house became apparent.

Police investigating exact cause

Market Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of the refrigerator explosion has not yet been established. Police are examining how the refrigerator reportedly exploded and what led to the fire spreading so rapidly through the house. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

The incident has also raised questions about the circumstances inside the house and the sequence of events that left the family members trapped. Police are continuing to gather information to establish the exact cause of the blaze.

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