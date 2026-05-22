Monkey casually joins government workshop in Gujarat, leaves attendees stunned | Viral video

New Delhi:

What was supposed to be a completely routine government workshop for Census 2026 preparations in Gujarat suddenly turned into something nobody inside the auditorium was expecting. A monkey casually walked into the middle of the official training session and ended up becoming the star of the day.

The workshop was attended by teachers, civic staff and government employees who were being trained for upcoming census-related duties. Everything was going normally until the monkey quietly entered the packed hall and comfortably settled itself among the participants as if it had every right to be there.

Monkey casually joins Census 2026 workshop

A video from inside the venue has now gone viral across social media platforms.

In one clip, the monkey is seen calmly sitting on the headrest of a chair occupied by a woman attending the session. Not wanting to scare or provoke the animal, the woman stayed completely still while people around her watched nervously.

Another moment showed the monkey sitting comfortably on the armrest of another participant's chair while attendees carefully avoided eye contact and sudden movements.

Within minutes, the atmosphere inside the auditorium shifted from serious government workshop energy to complete confusion mixed with laughter. People looked tense, amused and honestly a little helpless all at once.

Official's comment during incident gets laughter

During the chaos, one official reportedly made a light-hearted comment through the microphone saying census workers might come across similar situations involving monkeys or stray animals while conducting door-to-door surveys in the future.

That line immediately triggered laughter inside the hall, especially because the monkey itself was still sitting peacefully among the attendees without creating any trouble.

The animal never appeared aggressive during the entire incident.

Participants quietly evacuated from auditorium

Authorities later decided to carry out a controlled evacuation to avoid panic.

Participants were instructed to leave row by row from the back side of the auditorium while staying calm. A video from the venue showed people quietly exiting the hall while the monkey remained comfortably seated inside, seemingly unbothered by the attention.

The clips spread rapidly online soon after.

Social media reacts to viral monkey video

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with jokes and memes after the video went viral.

Some users joked that the monkey had arrived to mark its attendance for Census 2026 training, while others claimed it looked genuinely interested in joining the workshop itself.

Several people also praised the calm response shown by participants and officials during the incident. Many pointed out that avoiding panic and sudden reactions probably helped prevent the situation from becoming dangerous.

Monkey intrusions inside schools, offices, residential colonies and public buildings have become increasingly common across several Indian states in recent years, largely due to rapid urban expansion and shrinking forest spaces.

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