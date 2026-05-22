Ahmedabad native chooses Delhi over 'insanely overrated' and 'visually exhausting' Mumbai, internet reacts

New Delhi:

The Delhi versus Mumbai debate is one of those conversations that never really disappears online. Ask people which city is better and the replies usually turn into full-blown essays within minutes. Mumbai gets praised for its fast-paced culture and financial importance, while New Delhi often wins points for space, infrastructure and overall liveability.

Now, another viral post has added fuel to that long-running argument. A Reddit user from Ahmedabad, who recently moved to Mumbai for a three-month internship, shared their brutally honest first impression of the city. And safe to say, they were not impressed.

Ahmedabad intern says Mumbai felt ‘visually exhausting’

The user explained that they had already lived in multiple cities before, including Delhi during their time at Delhi University. Because of how heavily Mumbai gets praised online, they said expectations were naturally high before arriving.

“I landed in Mumbai around 1.5 weeks back for my three-month internship and what is this city,” the Reddit post began.

The user added, “I’m from Ahmedabad and I studied in Delhi University, so I’ve already lived in different cities. Every city has its own pros and cons obviously, but the way people hype Mumbai online, I genuinely expected it to be much better.”

According to the post, the disappointment started almost immediately after leaving the airport.

“Everywhere looked cramped. Tiny apartments stacked on each other, barely any balconies, old buildings, dirty roads, old crusty buses, the whole city just felt visually exhausting,” the intern wrote.

The user said things only started feeling slightly calmer after entering Navi Mumbai.

“I literally felt relief when we entered Navi Mumbai because suddenly the roads became wider and things felt slightly more open. At least I could finally spot metro lines.”

Mumbai rents shock Reddit user

The Reddit user also spoke about the housing situation in Mumbai, particularly the rental prices.

According to the post, paying massive rent amounts for extremely small living spaces felt “genuinely insane”.

“Here in Mumbai, people are asking 30k for tiny pigeon-hole rooms that literally look like storage units. Half the buildings look 100 years old, everything feels cramped, roads are packed, and there’s barely any open space anywhere,” the user wrote.

The intern admitted that Marine Drive was one part of the city they genuinely liked.

“Marine Drive was nice, I’ll give Mumbai that. But apart from that, I genuinely don’t understand the hype yet. Maybe locals get used to it over time, but as a first impression, this city feels insanely overrated.”

Check the viral post here:

(Image Source : REDDIT)A Reddit user from Ahmedabad shared their brutally honest first impression of Mumbai.

Social media users compare Delhi and Mumbai

As the Reddit post spread online, many users agreed with the intern’s take and claimed Delhi currently offers a better quality of life overall.

One user wrote, “So true, Delhi is really a great budget-friendly metro city as compared to Mumbai, if Delhi had a sea, it would have been even better,”

Another commented, “Mumbai was far superior till the early 2000s. Then we lost it to Delhi and later to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Bangalore.”

One person shared their own experience living in Mumbai years ago.

“Difficult to adjust in Mumbai if you have spent the majority of time in Delhi. Was there in 2008 around Malad, then too I spent 5 months only and came back. Now it’s even worse, so much construction everywhere, hardly any space, narrow roads, traffic, humidity, crowded af, local trains are a nightmare.”

Another user wrote, “Mumbai is hyped up by generational wealth spoiled kids who have never stepped out of Bandra and never travelled on public transport.”

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