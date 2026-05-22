CBSE extends date for obtaining scanned copies of answer book; check new date

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the date for obtaining scanned copies of answer book. The candidates can now apply for scanned copies of answer book till May 24, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on May 23. The candidates can apply for the scanned copies of answer book on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

"The CBSE website has been facing unprecedent traffic since the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference, which has made it prone to disruptions. Hence, in an attempt to ensure that no student is left behind, the board is extending the last date for obtaining scanned photocopy of answer book of Class 12 exams," CBSE in a notification mentioned. As per CBSE, students will have up to two days after receiving the scanned copy of their answer book for applying for the next step of verification of issues observed/ re-evaluation.

How to apply for a scanned answer book

Students who request a scanned copy of the "evaluated answer book" need to submit the application by self. Applicants will be provided a scanned copy of the Answer Book in their login, from where they can download the same

Efforts will be made to provide a scanned copy of the answer.

Book on a first-come, first-served basis, which implies that if a candidate has applied on the first date of application, the applicant will receive the scanned copy first, and so on and so forth

A candidate may choose to apply for a single or multiple subjects when making an application for a scanned copy of answer books. However, the application will only have to be made at one go and not in parts

If the candidate desires to challenge the marks awarded in any particular subject, the candidate may have to apply for the next steps of re-evaluation, as per CBSE.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate. A decrease of even one mark shall be effected The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates, as per CBSE.

For details on the CBSE re-evaluation/ verification process, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Also Read : CBSE portal for applying for 12th scanned copies of answer books is functional now; check last date