Twisha Sharma's second post-mortem to be conducted by Delhi AIIMS team: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed the second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma and said that the autopsy will be conducted by a team of doctors from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The court, however, said the post-mortem will be conducted in Bhopal only and the doctors from the Delhi AIIMS will be flown to the Madhya Pradesh capital in a special flight. Additionally, the court ordered that the second autopsy should be conducted at the earliest.

The development comes after Twisha's family moved to the high court following a lower court dismissing their plea for a second post-mortem. Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta had noted that minor infractions of procedures will not impel the court to order a second post-mortem.

It also observed that Twisha's body was kept at the mortuary in Bhopal AIIMS at -4 degrees Celsius, while stating that the mortal remains need -80 degrees Celsius for longer preservation. Such facilities are unavailable in the city, the court had stated.

Madhya Pradesh govt proposes CBI probe

As the probe into the case deepens, the Madhya Pradesh government has proposed that the investigation must be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The home department of the state government has also issued a notification in this regard.

"It is proposed to transfer the investigation of the case registered at Katara Hills Police Station under Sections 80 (2), 85, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, regarding the dowry death incident that occurred on May 12, 2026, to the Central Bureau of Investigation," the notification read.

33-year-old Twisha, who was originally from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was found dead at the residence of her in-laws in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has blamed the in-laws for pushing Twisha to death, but the latter has alleged that the 33-year-old was a drug addict.

Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, is also absconding since her death, and the police have announced a reward to catch. Amid this, his lawyer has said that Singh will soon surrender to the police.

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