Twisha Sharma's husband, absconding since her death on May 12, ready to surrender: Lawyer

Bhopal:

Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, is ready to withdraw his anticipatory bail plea and surrender before a trail court, his lawyer Mringendra Singh told the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday. Singh, who married Twisha in 2025, a year after meeting her on a dating app, has been absconding since her death on May 12.

However, Singh said that the high court must direct the trail court to decide on his plea the same day.

His request, though, was opposed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. "Does accused have any right at this stage of investigation? He wants to surrender. I have no difficulty. He has no locus to address court on post-mortem," Mehta said.

As the arguments continued, the high court ordered a second post-mortem of Twisha by a team of doctors from Delhi AIIMS. The court said the autopsy would be conducted in Bhopal and a special flight will be used to fly the doctors to the state capital.

The court noted Singh's counsel has no problem with the second autopsy, saying it would be good for everyone. The report of the post-mortem should be handed over to the "investigation agency in a sealed cover" at the earliest, the high court directed, while adding that the entire procedure must be videoed.

CBI probe recommended by Madhya Pradesh

In another development, the Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As of now, the case is being investigated by the Madhya Pradesh Police, which had earlier registered a case under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act (DPA).

Twisha was found dead on May 12 at the residence of her in-laws in Bhopal. Her family has blamed the in-laws, alleging that they forced her to death. However, the in-laws rejected all the allegations and claimed that Twisha was a drug addict.

Following this, Twisha's family demanded that an independent probe must be conducted into a series of phone calls allegedly made by Giribala Singh, one of the accused, to influential public figures and CCTV technicians after Twisha's death.

"A so-called ‘non-threat’ is sending people to threaten my 61-year-old father inside the court premises. A ‘non-threat’ is sending people to threaten my family, saying that 30 men would beat us up. How is a 63-year-old threatening a 61-year-old justified?" Twisha's brother Major Harshit Sharma said at a press conference earlier this week.

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