India to launch 'smart border' project along Pakistan, Bangladesh frontiers to curb infiltration: Amit Shah

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday indicated that the country's borders will soon be developed under a complete "smart border" model. Speaking at the Rustamji Memorial Lecture held in honour of BSF's founding director KF Rustamji, he said India is rapidly adopting technology-based systems to enhance border security. According to him, advanced border infrastructure is being prepared along the frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh, including high-tech cameras, radars, sensors, surveillance tools and real-time monitoring platforms.

Land allocation for smart fencing projects

The government aims to roll out large-scale smart fencing and Integrated Border Management Systems along both international borders within this year. The Home Minister said that land allocation is progressing swiftly. He added that the West Bengal government has provided the required land for the project. Shah said the new setup will allow immediate detection of infiltration attempts, drone activities, cattle smuggling, drug trafficking and any suspicious movements. He added that security agencies will receive real-time alerts, strengthening border protection more effectively than before.

On Naxalism

On the issue of Naxalism, Shah said the government's strategy is now showing decisive results. "A problem that persisted for five decades is now nearing its end and India has moved rapidly towards becoming Naxal-free. Our personnel have proved this on the ground. Merely controlling a problem is not the right security policy; eliminating it from the root is the real solution," he said. Issuing a firm message on cross-border threats, he added, "India has responded strongly to terror and infiltration every time. We replied to Pakistan all three times and if required, we will act even inside their territory."

Greater responsibilities ahead for BSF

The Home Minister announced that the Border Security Force will now be entrusted with bigger responsibilities. He said BSF will work closely with the local administration to curb illegal cross-border activities. Coordination will be strengthened from patwari-level offices to district administration, especially along the India-Bangladesh border. Shah added that BSF will not just stop or push back infiltrators but will work towards eliminating illegal entry attempts from the root.

Centre and states strengthening border security

Shah said that central and state governments are working together to deepen border security in areas along Assam, Tripura and West Bengal. He added that BSF is receiving full administrative support for smart border projects and fencing works. In West Bengal, land allocation is almost complete and the allotted land has already been handed over to the BSF. The government has made it clear that if any obstacle arises in border security projects, the administration will stand firmly with the BSF.

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