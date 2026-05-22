Chand Mera Dil X review: Is Lakshya and Ananya Panday's film worth watching? Let's find out

New Delhi:

Prior to its release, Chand Mera Dil generated considerable buzz on social media. Even after its release, the film continues to be a topic of conversation among audiences. On X (formerly Twitter), social media users are sharing their reactions and reviews regarding the movie.

So let's see how X users have reacted to Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday's romance-drama. The reactions after first day first show are out now.

Is Ananya and Lakshya's love story worth watching?

The love story in Chand Mera Dil is somewhat unconventional. After watching the film, many social media users expressed their appreciation for it others have called it illogical. One user commented, 'This film is the biggest romantic sensation of 2026. It is a fresh cinematic treat for Gen Z. This is no ordinary love story; it is truly special and has been crafted specifically for the big screen.'

Another user, offering a review of the film, wrote, 'Chand Mera Dil explores some interesting and relevant themes but my god…is it the most weirdly shot Hindi film I have seen in years. The omnipresent nature of the sun, the lens flares, the odd and consistent cutaways in between dialogues. So disorienting!'

Let's see some reactions here:

Chand Mera Dil plot

Chand Mera Dil tells the story of Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Ananya), two students attending an engineering college who fall in love with each other. Defying both their families, they get married. However, the burden of heavy responsibilities at such a young age soon drives a wedge between them. Thus begins a journey of waiting, pain and trials in love.

Chand Mera Dil cast and makers

Chand Mera Dil, which is set to hit theatres on this day, has been directed by Vivek Soni, a filmmaker popular for making films on passionate love stories between characters. Supported by Dharma Productions, the other cast members in the movie include Raghubir Yadav, Mona Singh and Suhasini Mulay playing key roles. Music for the movie has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil Movie Review: Good songs and fleeting chemistry cannot save Ananya Panday, Lakshya's film