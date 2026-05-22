Chand Mera Dil Movie Review: Good songs and fleeting chemistry cannot save Ananya Panday, Lakshya's film

Movie Name: Chand Mera Dil

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Director: Vivek Soni

Genre: Romance drama

Some films quietly stay with you after the credits roll. Some make you feel every minute of their runtime. Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil unfortunately leans towards the second category. The film wants to tell a deeply emotional love story about young people forced to grow up too quickly, but somewhere between the melodrama, the emotional breakdowns and the confused writing, it loses its grip.

What makes it more disappointing is that the film never really aimed to reinvent romance in Bollywood. And honestly, it did not need to. A simple story can still work if it feels honest. But Chand Mera Dil keeps swinging between being painfully basic and unnecessarily complicated. The result is a film that has a few tender moments, decent music and flashes of chemistry, but not enough soul to hold everything together.

Chand Mera Dil: The story

Chandni, played by Ananya Panday, and Aarav, played by Lakshya, are engineering students who fall in love in college. Their relationship moves quickly, and soon Chandni finds herself pregnant. She decides to keep the baby despite resistance from both families. The two try to build a life together while dealing with financial pressure, emotional immaturity and societal judgment. Then comes a major fight that changes the course of their lives.

That is pretty much the film. On paper, it sounds straightforward. But the screenplay keeps adding emotional detours that do not always land. There are moments where scenes feel stitched together instead of flowing naturally. Some conflicts appear suddenly and disappear just as quickly. The emotional beats needed more breathing space.

Chand Mera Dil: Performances

Ananya Panday genuinely puts in effort here. She tries hard to bring warmth and vulnerability to Chandni, especially in the more emotional scenes. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it feels like she is trying to force emotions the script itself has not earned. Still, her performance is sincere.

Lakshya has screen presence and there are moments where he reminds you of Ranbir Kapoor, especially in his expressions and body language. He looks convincing in parts, but the writing lets him down too often. Their chemistry has sparks in a few scenes. But then it disappears in others because the film keeps interrupting itself emotionally.

There are also stretches where the acting feels oddly staged. Almost rehearsed. Like the actors are waiting for cues instead of living inside the moment.

Chand Mera Dil: Direction

Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, the film struggles with tone from the beginning. It wants to be emotional and grounded, but also dramatic and cinematic. The balance never fully comes through.

The biggest issue is the writing. The story is simple enough already, yet the film keeps complicating emotions and situations without adding depth. Certain scenes go on for too long while important emotional transitions feel rushed. You keep waiting for the film to finally hit hard emotionally. It rarely does.

Chand Mera Dil: Music

One thing the film gets right is its music. Sachin-Jigar deliver a strong soundtrack that genuinely lifts several scenes. The title track stays with you even after the film ends, and some of the softer songs carry more emotion than the dialogues themselves. The music does a lot of heavy lifting here.

Chand Mera Dil: What works

There are moments where the film almost finds its rhythm. A quiet exchange. A small argument. A vulnerable conversation between the leads. Those bits feel real. The chemistry between Ananya and Lakshya works in flashes, especially during the lighter college portions. The music also helps keep the emotional mood alive even when the screenplay weakens.

Chand Mera Dil: What doesn't work

The story becomes its own biggest obstacle. It keeps jumping between simplicity and forced complexity, and neither side fully wins. The screenplay lacks emotional consistency, and many scenes feel undercooked. Performances begin to suffer because of that. There are moments where dialogues sound unnatural, and reactions feel delayed, almost as if someone behind the camera is feeding prompts.

The film also struggles with pacing. It drags in places where it should move faster and rushes through scenes that actually needed time.

Chand Mera Dil: The final verdict

Chand Mera Dil had the ingredients for a moving romantic drama, but it never quite comes together. There is effort from the actors, good music and a few emotional moments that work. But the weak writing and uneven execution stop the film from making a lasting impact. It is not terrible. Just frustratingly average.

2 out of 5 stars for Chand Mera Dil.

Also read: Chand Mera Dil trailer out: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's film looks predictable | Watch

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