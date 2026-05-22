Umar Khalid granted interim bail for three days ahead of his mother's surgery

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid for three days in the UAPA case alleging a larger conspiracy in the commission of the 2020 North East Delhi riots. A division bench comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Madhu Jain ordered that he be released between June 01 till June 03, on strict conditions. The court approved his request so that he can take care of his ailing mother during her surgery and also attend the Chehlum ceremony of his late uncle. The court considered the humanitarian grounds mentioned in the application and allowed temporary release for these specific personal duties.

Arguments before the bench

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, representing Khalid, informed the court that Khalid had previously been granted short-term bail for his sister's wedding and had twice received similar relief on humanitarian grounds thereafter. Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, argued that Khalid's mother was undergoing only a minor surgery and that his sisters were available to look after her. He added that even if required, Khalid could be taken to visit her and brought back the same day with a police escort.

After considering arguments from both sides, the court adopted what it described as an "empathetic" view and granted Umar Khalid three days of interim bail from June 1 to June 3. The bench said the relief was meant to allow him to spend time with his mother during her medical needs. The court directed that Khalid would be permitted to use only one mobile phone and must remain in constant contact with the Investigating Officer. The detailed conditions will be outlined in the final order, the court added.

Charges against Umar Khalid

It is to be noted here that Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. The violence had erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which is being investigated by the Delhi Police's Special Cell. On September 2, 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had denied bail to Imam, Khalid, Miran Haider and other accused in the case. The Supreme Court upheld the order in January.

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