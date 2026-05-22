Exclusive: Sanskruti Jayana reveals it took 6 years to make Krishnavataram, hints at part 2's plot

New Delhi:

After years of development, mythological epic Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart met audiences on May 7, 2026. It's actress Sanskruti Jayana, who plays the role of Satyabhama, says the journey behind the film was anything but easy. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actress opened up about the six-year-long process of bringing the ambitious project to life, from physically demanding shoots and elaborate costumes to the emotional weight of portraying a story rooted in mythology.

She also dropped a major hint about the franchise's future. Interestingly, Sanskruti even teased the possible plot of Krishnavataram Part 2, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the film.

It took 6 years to make Krishnavataram: Sanskruti

For those who don't know Krishnavataram is made by the makers of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, the hit show from 2011. While talking about the detailing on the film Sanskruti said, 'The makers were very cautious of every scene, every dialogue, every step. I would not take that away from them. There was everybody on set, Prakash Kapadia sir, Ram Modi, who were the writers and even the producers. I would see it every day that they were more than cautious. Everything, every line we would say also would be like thought of or even on set, they would be like, okay, let's change this. This might hurt people's sentiments. If you see from the time film has come out, there's not even one single thing that's getting negative because I know how much effort they've put in.

The actress further revealed, ' It took six years, I've been on to this project from three and a half years but I know their journey. It's been six years that they're at it. The flower also that we were wearing was thought of. So, they did it with a lot of right intention.'

Watch the full interview here:

Sanskruti on Krishnavataram part 2

When asked about the second part, the actress said, 'So, the makers will be able to tell you better about it but whatever I'm hearing, it will be about different facets of Lord Krishna. The first part is about his heart, then maybe his mind, his soul and stuff like that. That's what the vision is, what I'm hearing but definitely, whatever it will be, it will be grander, bigger and more beautiful than this I think.'

Also Read: Exclusive: Bruised feet, 46-degree heat, Sanskruti Jayana recalls toughest Krishnavataram moment | Watch