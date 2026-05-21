Newlywed bride gives husband a massive travel wishlist, internet can’t stop watching his reaction | Watch

A newly married couple is going viral on Instagram after a funny post about post-wedding travel plans left the internet completely obsessed with the groom’s reaction. And honestly, people cannot stop replaying his face.

Digital creator Radhika Grover recently shared the video featuring her husband Akul Grover, with both dressed in full wedding outfits. What starts as a sweet newlywed moment quickly turns into pure comedy once Radhika hands over an extremely long travel wishlist to her husband.

Bride hands groom a massive travel list

In the viral clip, Radhika tells Akul, “Mumma Papa always said ki jitna bhi ghumna hai, shadi ke baad ghumna. Here is the list of all the places I want to go.”

She then hands him a very long printed list that looks almost like a restaurant bill receipt. Except it just keeps going. And going.

That’s where the internet lost it.

As Akul unfolds the paper, his expression slowly changes from calm to visibly stressed. His face completely drops while looking at the endless travel plans. The reactions looked so real that viewers instantly flooded the comments section with jokes.

The video is clearly meant to be light-hearted and funny, but Akul’s expressions ended up becoming the entire highlight.

Groom’s reaction leaves internet screaming

The comments section quickly turned into a meme zone after people started reacting to Akul’s face.

One user wrote, “no concealer could hide his reaction”

Another commented, “Bro said everything without saying anything”

Some viewers were convinced the groom looked genuinely terrified.

“Bro be like :- ye ess janam ke hai?” one person joked.

Another user wrote, “Bro was traumatized”

“The trauma is real” read another comment.

One comment that got a lot of attention said, “Dulha be like:- Papa Vapas rakhlo”

People also joked that Akul looked deeply worried about what married life was about to cost him.

“Bro is really worried about his future” one comment read.

Another user wrote, “Bro was about to cry just look at him”

“Mini heart attack.” another person added.

Some even jokingly advised him to reconsider everything.

“Abhi mna krde bhai time h” one user commented.

Another comment read, “Girls don’t date, they plan future travel content”

And then there was this: “bro realized y everyone said marriage is scary”

Groom responds to wife’s massive travel wishlist

Radhika later shared a second video featuring Akul reacting to the now-viral moment.

This time, the groom responds by saying, “Oh my God...I will take you, I will take you, I will take you everywhere.”

While the first video completely exploded online with more than 100 million views, the second clip has also started picking up traction and is now nearing 7 lakh views on Instagram.

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