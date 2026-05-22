The Wonderfools: Korean drama scripts history on Netflix India; know its cast, IMDb rating and plot

New Delhi:

While new films and web series are released on OTT platforms every week, only a select few manage to carve out a place for themselves in the Top 10 list. Recently, a new series debuted that has been dominating the conversation among Indian audiences for the past few days. We are talking about the newly released Korean drama The Wonderfools.

Ever since its release, the K-drama has been garnering massive viewership. It currently holds the number 3 spot on the Top 10 list. The series has received significant acclaim from critics and has also earned a strong rating on IMDb.

The Wonderfools IMDb rating

The Wonderfools is a superhero comedy-action-adventure packed with entertainment. The series' storyline revolves around superhumans who possess powers but lack the ability to control them, a premise that sets off a chain of chaotic events. This 8-episode series is brimming with comedy. The Wonderfools has 7.9 IMDb rating, that too within first week of release.

Cast and plot

The story of the South Korean limited series The Wonderfools centers on a group of ordinary city dwellers who suddenly acquire superpowers. Together, they join forces to battle villains who pose a threat to the peace and tranquility of Haeseong City. Directed by Yoo In-sik, the series features Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Hae-sook, Choi Dae-hoon, Im Seong-jae, and Son Hyun-joo in pivotal roles.

The Wonderfools takes number 3 spot

This 8-episode web series was released on May 15 on the OTT platform Netflix. Since its release, the series has been extremely well-received by Indian audiences. Initially, it was included in the Top 10 list, but it has now climbed its way into the Top 5. It has surpassed the hit series to secure the number three spot, while Berlin 2 holds the second spot on Netflix India. The first place is taken by Desi Bling at the moment.

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