Our Sticky Love K-Drama Review: Is Jung Hae-in and Ha Young's unusual amnesia romance worth watching?

New Delhi:

Our Sticky Love begins with a premise that sounds tailor-made for a K-drama: a woman wakes up with no memory of who she is, only to meet a man who confidently tells her that he is her boyfriend. There is, of course, a catch. He is lying. The series takes its time establishing their dynamic, allowing the romance to develop alongside the mystery without revealing too much too soon.

The Netflix series has warmth and mystery, even if its familiar rom-com tropes sometimes make the story feel predictable. Starring Jung Hae-in and Ha Young, the drama blends romance, comedy and mystery while placing its characters in a quieter, small-town setting. So, let's deep dive into the world of Tae-ha and Eun-sae.

Our Sticky Love's non-sticky plot

Netflix's latest Korean series stars Jung Hae-in as Jang Tae-ha, a former boxer and ex-gang member who now works as a boxing coach, and Ha Young as Go Eun-sae, an ambitious prosecutor who loses her memory after an attack. Tae-ha finds her and decides to protect her by telling her that she is his girlfriend. He also takes her to his grandmother's taffy shop in a small rural village, where she begins rebuilding her life while trying to understand who she really is.

It is a setup that gives the show plenty to play with. There is romance, comedy, crime, mystery and a small-town healing story, all competing for space within the same narrative. The result is not always perfectly balanced, but it is often charming.

Jung Hae-in and Ha Young make the romance work

The biggest strength of Our Sticky Love is its central pairing. Jung Hae-in is particularly well suited to Tae-ha, a character who looks intimidating on the outside but is considerably softer underneath. His performance avoids making Tae-ha simply the stereotypical brooding male lead. There is an awkwardness and warmth to him that makes his increasingly complicated lie easier to understand.

Ha Young, meanwhile, gives Eun-sae enough personality to prevent her from becoming merely a passive amnesia victim. Even without her memories, her instincts remain sharp. She is suspicious, observant and unwilling to simply accept the version of her life that Tae-ha presents.

That dynamic gives their relationship its appeal. Eun-sae knows something is wrong, while Tae-ha knows much more than he is willing to tell her. Their scenes together are therefore driven as much by mistrust as attraction.

This is where the show is more interesting than its basic premise suggests. The romance does not develop simply because the two leads are placed together. It grows out of their attempts to understand each other while navigating a situation neither of them fully controls.

The amnesia trope gets a new setting

There is nothing particularly new about amnesia being used as a romantic plot device in Korean dramas. Our Sticky Love knows this, but tries to make the familiar premise more distinctive by placing the story in a rural community and adding the crime element.

Taffy Village becomes an important part of the show's identity. Instead of being just a backdrop for the romance, the village provides the warmth and eccentricity that balance the darker parts of the story.

The taffy shop, the local residents and Tae-ha's relationship with his family give the drama a cosy quality. This is also where the series comes closest to becoming a comfort watch, something LeisureByte noted in its assessment of the show's atmosphere and performances.

At the same time, the crime storyline keeps reminding viewers that Tae-ha's lie has serious consequences. He is not pretending to be Eun-sae's boyfriend simply for romantic reasons. He is trying to protect her after choosing to save her instead of carrying out an order from crime boss Baek Sang-gil.

Where the drama occasionally struggles

The biggest issue with Our Sticky Love is that it sometimes tries to do too much. The romantic comedy, crime thriller and mystery elements do not always move at the same pace.

When the show focuses on Tae-ha and Eun-sae, it is at its most engaging. Their awkward conversations, growing trust and gradual attraction provide the emotional centre. When the plot shifts towards the criminal organisation and Eun-sae's forgotten past, the tone becomes noticeably darker.

That tonal movement is not necessarily a flaw. In fact, it is part of what makes the series different from a straightforward rom-com. But viewers expecting a consistently fluffy romance may find the darker turns unexpected.

There are also familiar K-drama beats along the way. The fake relationship, lost memories, hidden past and reluctant attraction are all well-established devices. The show does not reinvent them, but its performances and setting give the material enough personality to remain watchable.

Is Our Sticky Love worth watching?

Yes, particularly if you enjoy K-dramas that mix romance with a mystery rather than relying entirely on the love story. Our Sticky Love is not a groundbreaking addition to the genre, but it does not need to be. Its appeal lies in the combination of Jung Hae-in's understated charm, Ha Young's spirited performance and an unusual story that moves between cosy village romance and crime drama.

Decider similarly found enough in the show's genre mix, chemistry and twists to recommend streaming it, while LeisureByte's assessment is more measured, noting that the familiar tropes are balanced by the performances and comforting atmosphere.

The result is a drama that is easy to settle into. It has enough mystery to keep the story moving and enough romance to make the central relationship worth following. It may not completely escape the conventions of the K-drama genre, but Our Sticky Love understands that a familiar story can still work when its characters are given enough warmth and personality.

Hence, Our Sticky Love deserves 3 out of 5 stars.

Also Read:

Sold Out On You K-drama Review: Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Won-bin keep this uneven romance afloat