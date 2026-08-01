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Kim Woo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo can't hide their reactions as Shin Min-ah takes stage at 5th Blue Dragon Awards

Written By: Twinkle Gupta @Twinkklegupta
Published: ,Updated:

Kim Woo-bin and Lee Kwang-soo's hilarious reactions to Shin Min-ah at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards have gone viral on social media, with fans loving their candid expressions and playful chemistry. The award ceremony took place on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Shin Min Ah attended the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.
Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Shin Min Ah attended the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. Image Source : IG: KimWooBin, LeeKwangSoo,ShinMinAh
New Delhi:

One of the biggest awards ceremonies for South Korean series, the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards 2026, was held on Friday (July 31) and attended by several notable celebrities. Apart from winners, the event also grabbed fans' attention after a video of actors Kim Woo-bin and Lee Kwang-soo surfaced online. 

Their reactions to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actress Shin Min-ah, who appeared on stage to present an award, caught the attention of fans. For the unversed, Shin Min-ah got married to Kim Woo-bin in December 2025 after years of dating.

Kim Woo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo can't hide their reactions as Shin Min-ah presents 5th Blue Dragon Awards

A video from the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards 2026 has gone viral on social media, with fans unable to get enough of Kim Woo-bin and Lee Kwang-soo's expressions as Shin Min-ah appeared on stage to present an award. 

Watch the video below:

Also Read: 

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2026: Kim Go Eun wins Daesang, Park Hae Soo bags Best Actor | Full winners list

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