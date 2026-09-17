TMC name, symbol frozen by Election Commission; Mamata, rebel factions barred from using in Bengal bypolls

New Delhi:

In a major setback to Mamata Banerjee, the Election Commission on Thursday froze the All India Trinamool Congress' "flower and grass" symbol and official name. This bars the two factions led by Mamata and Arup Roy, Ritabrata Banerjee, from using them in the upcoming Bengal assembly bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

In its interim order, the Election Commission barred both factions of the TMC from using the party's name and election symbol in the bypolls amid a dispute over control of the party. The bypolls on the two assembly seats will be held on October 6.

What Election Commission said

The poll panel has recognised two rival groups within the TMC -- one led by Mamata Banerjee and the other by Arup Roy, Ritabrata -- and will adjudicate the dispute under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.

Pending a final decision, neither faction will be allowed to use the "All India Trinamool Congress" name or the party’s "flowers & grass" symbol in the ongoing by-election process.

What happens next?

The Commission said the two factions will instead be allotted names of their choice by 11 am on September 18. They may also opt to retain a reference to their parent party, All India Trinamool Congress, in the names they submit.

The interim order comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, with both factions staking competing claims to the TMC’s organisational identity and electoral symbol.

The Commission’s final decision will determine the allocation of the party’s reserved name and symbol. Until then, the two groups will have to contest the by-elections using separately allotted names and free symbols.

The decision comes ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar, where both factions had been preparing to contest under the TMC’s name and symbol.

What led to the TMC split

The current dispute traces its origin to the party's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, following which an open rebellion emerged within the then Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Ritabrata Banerjee, a first-time MLA who was later expelled by the TMC, emerged as the face of the rebellion. In early June, he claimed the support of around 60 of the party’s 80 MLAs in the state Assembly. The legislators backed his claim to lead the TMC legislature party, following which he was recognised as the Leader of the Opposition by the Assembly Speaker.

At the time, the rebel MLAs maintained that Mamata remained their overall leader but called for changes in the party’s functioning and opposed the role and influence of her nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Ritabrata had also said that the rebel camp had initially not intended to split from the TMC.

The rebellion later turned into a broader organisational challenge. On June 22, the Ritabrata-led faction claimed to have removed Mamata Banerjee as TMC chairperson and appointed senior MLA Arup Roy as chairperson of what it described as the “real TMC”. Mamata’s loyalists rejected the move and continued to recognise her as the party chief.

The two factions have since moved to the Election Commission, claiming to have the right over the party name and symbol ahead of the assembly bypolls. The tussle became even more contentious after the factions fielded their own candidates for the by-elections under the TMC name.

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