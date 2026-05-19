Perfect Crown controversy explained: Why did IU and Byeon Woo-seok apologise to K-drama lovers?

New Delhi:

Saturday (May 16) saw the release of a statement issued by the makers of the drama, featuring IU and Byeon Woo-seok, on their criticism by fans for inaccuracies in the coronation scene in the penultimate episode. Moreover, even the leads took to their Instagram profiles to apologies to fans.

Let's know everything about the Perfect Crown controversy here.

Why the backlash and on which scene?

The controversial scene was where Prince I-an was crowned king through 'Cheonse'. This translates to 'long live for 1,000 years' according to fans and critics. They think the use of this expression was only supposed to be used for rulers who are of lower ranks and state monarchs.

Critics even argued that 'Manse' should have been used instead since it translates to 'long live for 10,000 years

which is the expression reserved traditionally for independent sovereign rulers.

It was also noted that the crown worn by the king at his ascension had nine strands of beads rather than the traditional twelve. The crown is called Guryu Myeollyugwan while that of Sibi Myeollyugwan has twelve strands of beads.

The production house apologises

In their apology published on the homepage of the drama, the production team of Perfect Crown addressed the backlash and wrote, 'We deeply apologise to our audience who have showed their love and support for the drama for the concerns caused regarding the setting and historical aspects of the series. Unfortunately, the production team failed to make a careful study of the evolution of Joseon court etiquette through the years. Considering the fact that Perfect Crown is not only a romantic drama, but an alternative history one as well, we must have been far more thoughtful and careful about approaching those points where fiction meets reality.'

The team also expressed its plans to 'make sure that audio and subtitles in regards of the relevant aspect get revised as quickly as possible upon future rebroadcasts and streaming.'

IU's apology

The lead actress of the Korean drama also took to her Instagram profile and wrote, 'I feel very disappointed that I couldn't show my responsibility as the lead actor of the work and I feel very disappointed. Due to the various historical agony issues in the dramas you pointed out, I will reflect and apologize without any excuse for the acting. Since it was an important work to capture the imagination based on our native history and the traditional beauty of Korea, as an actor, I should have read and studied the scripts more carefully, but I am ashamed of myself for not doing that. Didn't get the sense of the problem properly beforehand. I'm sorry. Thank you to everyone who watched the work until the end and didn't spare your words. I will always remember your valuable criticisms and opinions, and from now on, I will be an IU that approaches my work with a more careful and thorough attitude. Once again, I am sorry.'

Byeon Woo-seok's apology

Byeon Woo-seok, who played the Grand Prince and the last king in Perfect Crown also addressed the controversy and wrote, 'In the process of filming and acting of the work, I lacked thought about the historical context and meaning of the work and how it will be accepted by the viewers. I was able to reflect and reflect through the words of the audience. Once again, I deeply engraved that as an actor, I need to look at the message and context of the work, not only the acting, but also the message and context it has. I'm posting my sincere apologies. Thank you again to all those who have cared and advised 'The 21st Century Lady' and Daegun Ian. I will be an actor who comes into work with a more careful and deep attitude from now on. I'm sorry.'

Perfect Crown plot

Perfect Crown is a alternate version of modern-day Korea wherein the monarchy reigns even in 2026. The drama depicts a contractual marriage between Seong Hee-ju, the heiress of the country’s most prominent business entity (portrayed by IU) and second son to the king, Prince I-an (Byeon).

The criticism is despite the fact that the drama has consistently performed well in terms of ratings and social media popularity all throughout its run, which ended last May 16.

Also Read: Perfect Crown K-drama review: Does the finale truly justify the emotional build-up?