Abhishek architects India's carnage with quickfire century, Shreyas' men seal 3-0 series win vs Afghanistan

New Delhi:

Abhishek Sharma’s blistering knock against Afghanistan was less a T20 innings and more an unrelenting storm. Leading up to the match, there were general expectations that the southpaw might be benched for the dead rubber at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was deemed the favourite to return to the playing XI. The team management, however, backed the same batting unit.

From the onset, Abhishek looked determined as he redefined power-hitting by carving out the fastest T20I century by an Indian. He broke Rohit Sharma’s record after reaching the milestone in jaw-dropping 30 balls. Be it pace or spin, it made no difference for the 26-year-old, who took the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai and even Rashid Khan to the cleaners.

Courtesy of his remarkable effort and Sanju Samson’s perfect cameo as second fiddle, India posted 100 runs in the powerplay. Even after that, Abhishek didn’t change his approach. Rashid eventually had the better of him in the 10th over as the opener departed for 108 runs off 34 balls. Interestingly, out of those 108 runs, 102 were scored in boundaries, which defines Abhishek’s dominance in the match.

After he departed, Sanju Samson managed to keep up with the tempo, scoring a half-century. Since he was removed, India’s strike rate dropped remarkably, as they ended up scoring 221 runs in the first innings. At one point, 250 runs looked very much gettable, but the likes of Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan failed to make an impression.

Another lacklustre batting show from Afghanistan

Afghanistan didn’t seem to have gotten a hold of the conditions, despite it being flat in nature. Head coach Richard Pybus has constantly called for improvement and expected some showings from the batting unit, but it was nowhere to be seen. Indian bowlers were once again too hot to handle as the hosts were wrapped up for 94 runs.

Captain Ibrahim Zadran showed some merit early on, but he failed to keep up with the momentum. The youngster made 25 runs off 16 balls, as Afghanistan lost four wickets in the powerplay itself. Since then, it was only a matter of time before India registered another comfortable win by 127 runs.

Abhishek was eventually adjudged the player of the match for his heroics with the bat.

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