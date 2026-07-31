Blue Dragon Series Awards 2026: Kim Go Eun wins Daesang, Park Hae Soo bags Best Actor | Full winners list

New Delhi:

The biggest names in South Korean streaming entertainment came together on Friday as the 2026 Blue Dragon Series Awards honoured the year's standout performances across drama and variety shows. Held at Paradise City in Incheon, the ceremony recognised some of the industry's most acclaimed actors, entertainers and creators, with Kim Go Eun emerging as the night's biggest winner.

The annual event was hosted by Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo, who made history as the first duo to present the Blue Dragon Series Awards together for five consecutive years. The ceremony also featured several memorable moments, including the appearance of actors Jin Sun Kyu and Park Bo Kyung, who became the first married couple to be nominated together at the event.

Kim Go Eun takes home the night's biggest honour

Kim Go Eun was awarded the Daesang, or Grand Prize, for her performances in You and Everything Else and Yumi's Cells 3, capping off a remarkable year on the streaming platform.

Another winner from Yumi's Cells 3 was Kim Jae Won, who picked up the Best New Actor award, while Park Hae Soo was named Best Actor for The Scarecrow. Shin Hae Sun won Best Actress for The Art of Sarah, adding another major honour to the drama's successful night.

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier was named Best Drama and also earned Yoon Kyung Ho the Best Supporting Actor trophy. Park Bo Kyung won Best Supporting Actress for The Art of Sarah, while Jeon So Young was recognised as Best New Actress for If Wishes Could Kill.

Variety stars also shine

The entertainment categories celebrated several familiar faces. Kim Won Hun won Best Male Entertainer for SNL Season 8, while Kim Sook took home the Best Female Entertainer award for Screwballs 4. Better Late than Single won Best Entertainment Programme.

Go Youn Jung enjoyed a memorable evening after receiving both the Popularity Award and the Global Icon Award. Meanwhile, IVE member An Yujin won the OST Popularity Award for Sad Saltiness from The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.

Full winners list of the 2026 Blue Dragon Series Awards

Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Go Eun (You and Everything Else; Yumi's Cells 3)

Best Drama: The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Best Actor: Park Hae Soo (The Scarecrow)

Best Actress: Shin Hae Sun (The Art of Sarah)

Best Supporting Actor: Yoon Kyung Ho (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier)

Best Supporting Actress: Park Bo Kyung (The Art of Sarah)

Best New Actor: Kim Jae Won (Yumi's Cells 3)

Best New Actress: Jeon So Young (If Wishes Could Kill)

Popularity Award

Byeon Woo Seok

Go Youn Jung

Yoo Jae Suk

Lee Soo Ji

Global Icon Award (Lavien Cosmetic Award): Go Youn Jung

OST Popularity Award: IVE's An Yujin for Sad Saltiness (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier)

Best Male Entertainer: Kim Won Hun (SNL Season 8)

Best Female Entertainer: Kim Sook (Screwballs 4)

Outstanding Male Entertainer: Joo Woo Jae (Screwballs 4)

Outstanding Female Entertainer: Jung Yi Rang (Dabang Sisters)

Best New Male Entertainer: Kim Gyu Won (SNL Korea)

Best New Female Entertainer: Shim Ja Yoon (STAYC's Yoon) for The White Collar

Best Entertainment Programme: Better Late than Single

For the unversed, the awards ceremony was held at Paradise City in Incheon and was hosted by Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo.

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